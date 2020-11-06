90 Day Fiance fans beg TLC to take Angela Deem off Pillow Talk

90 Day Fiance fans have had enough of one of the show’s most polarizing personalities, Angela Deem. The Georgia native and her daughter Skyla have recently joined the Pillow Talk cast, and fans aren’t having it.

Fans flocked to Twitter to demand that Angela be removed from the show. And, although she’s always seemed to rub some followers the wrong way, apparently her time on Pillow Talk is just making her look worse.

Fans want Angela taken off of Pillow Talk

To say that fans find Angela irritating is an understatement. Since the beginning of her time on the show, she’s been brash, loud, and vulgar. Naturally, this rubs folks the wrong way.

Angela and her now-husband, Michael Ilesanmi, have shared their journey together on the show. They’ve shared their highs and lows, including their age gap which has been a touchy subject throughout their time with the franchise.

Michael has made it clear from the beginning that he wants children of his own, and with Angela being over 30 years older than he is, it made this process difficult.

When it was discovered that Angela was no longer carrying any eggs, the couple went ahead and asked Angela’s daughter, Skyla, for one of hers. The hope being that the egg could be inseminated with Michael’s sperm and Angela would then carry the baby. Skyla refused to donate one of her eggs, and the couple was crushed.

But the mother-daughter duo didn’t end their relationship with this disagreement. Instead, the two have been selected to participate in Pillow Talk. And fans find Angela as annoying as ever.

“Can we please get Angela off the air. She is such a ear worm,” said one comment.

“#HEAstrikesback sorry can’t watch any parts that have Debbie/Colt or Angela, can’t take them,” said another.

I am about to boycott the pillow talk if you don’t take them off. I would rather see Angela. What are you thinking TLC? I am about sick of their rude comments about Americans, too. Tom really accused Darcey of gaining weight? Wow! Would you like a man saying that to your sister? pic.twitter.com/J04L6p4YmV — 💜Jiminful4evr (@PerainoJennifer) November 2, 2020

Angela laughs at her own jokes and fans find her embarrassing

Taking to Twitter, many 90 Day Fiance fans are irritated with the way Angela portrays herself on Pillow Talk.

“Omg Angela’s cackle is horrendous!!!” says one follower.

“Ughh! I love so many of the cast of #90DayFianceHappilyEver but now that Angela’s on Monday night’s #HEAStrikesBack I just can’t listen to that loud irritating old crow cackle,” says a comment. “Poor Michael you can see on his face he hates it also. She’s boring & her comments are not funny at all.”

Some fans also pointed out that Michael is clearly embarrassed by her behavior.

“Michael being alone doing his commentary is so much better than being nervous and embarrassed because of Angela. He’s more himself and not scared to speak,” said a follower.

While Angela may not be everyone’s favorite 90 Day Fiance star, she’s probably here to stay so fans may just need to get used to her.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.