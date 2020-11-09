90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg addressed circulating rumors about whether she is pregnant.

Deavan recently shared a statement on her Instagram story clarifying the rumors are not true. She also called out the speculators for potentially body-shaming her.

“Noticed all the articles saying I’m pregnant… I’m not,” she wrote on the story. “I’m not sure if this is considered body-shaming.”

She included a picture of herself along with the message. In a screenshot captured by blogger 90 Day The Melanated Way, she wore a yellow crop top and high-waisted denim skirt.

Deavan’s mother, Elicia Clegg, confirmed that her daughter is not pregnant in the post’s comment section.

“Thank you..she is not pregnant,” she wrote.

How the pregnancy rumors started

Fans started speculating about whether Deavan is pregnant after posting a Halloween pic of herself and her new beau, Topher Park.

In the picture, she and Topher posed as they hold masks and weapons as if they were in The Purge. She included the signature Purge announcement in the caption of the post.

Topher wears a classic black suit and tie.

Deavan wears a white, babydoll style dress.

While many fans praised her costume, the dress caused one fan to ask a question many other fans might have been thinking.

“Deavan are you pregnant again or is that just the way the dress is?” the fan asked in the comment section.

Deavan responds, “I’m not its just the style of the dress.”

Deavan’s pregnancies

Deavan publicly revealed she had three pregnancies. She had Drascilla with a man she wishes to keep anonymous before her days on 90 Day Fiance.

She then had her son, Taeyong, with Jihoon Lee. She met Jihoon on a dating app and talked for three months before meeting up.

Their relationship was chronicled on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. Deavan planned on moving to South Korea so their family could be together.

In the most recent episode, Deavan revealed she and Jihoon were having another baby together, but she suffered from a miscarriage.

“A few weeks ago, we found out I was pregnant again. At first, I was really scared,” she said in a confessional interview. “We just barely had [son] Taeyang, and we are definitely not financially stable for another one, but then I got really excited; stuff happens for a reason

“A baby is always a blessing, and I was accepting it and ready to do it.”

She also revealed that it was “the hardest thing” she has ever gone through and that it brought her and Jihoon together for some time.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 9/8c on TLC.