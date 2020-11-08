Deavan Clegg brags about ‘blonde Asian’ son Taeyang, says he’ll make her ‘lots of money’

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum, Deavan Clegg, may have moved on from the franchise, but she’s not giving up the spotlight.

During an interview with the Big Mood podcast, Deavan and the hosts discussed everything from her experience with reality television to her two-year-old son Taeyang.

Deavan says that Taeyang will make her ‘lots of money’ someday

During the interview, the hosts asked Deavan if she’s ever encountered people who didn’t believe that Taeyang was her son, since he is half Korean and doesn’t look much like Deavan.

“I get that in Korea, but it’s for a different reason. It’s because I’m so young,” she explained.

Deavan said that they assume she’s stealing her son. She continued by explaining that customs in Korea tried to stop her from leaving because they didn’t believe that Taeyang was her child.

When the hosts then teased Deavan and said that Taeyang looks more white than Korean, she laughed.

“I got screwed,” she said jokingly about her son’s white features. “I was looking at all these cute Korean babies and then I get a blonde! I get a blonde Asian! No, it’s good. He’ll make me lots of money in the future.”

Deavan re-lives and reveals her experience on reality television

During the podcast the hosts also broached the topic of Deavan’s experience with reality television.

Deavan’s relationship with her ex-husband, Jihoon Lee, was featured on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. The couple’s journey was tumultuous and their marriage didn’t last.

After abuse allegations against Jihoon and Deavan moving on with a new man, the couple has definitely called it quits. But Deavan recalled her experience with the show and explained just how much the production team wanted to change her.

Deavan isn’t allowed to name the show, but that didn’t stop her from sharing her experiences. When one of the hosts asked Deavan for her beauty secrets, claiming that she’s either recently elevated her makeup game or she’s had plastic surgery, Deavan explained that it wasn’t plastic surgery.

“I did not do my makeup on the show,” she shared. “I don’t know what they were going for, I don’t know what they were trying to do, I got in trouble for saying this but I don’t give a f**k cuz I’ve already said it so many times.”

“So, I dunno if they wanted to make me look weird on the show too, like, downplay or add drama to make me look like I’m a catfish,” she continued.

Deavan then went on to say that the producers changed her look to fit their narrative. She says they made sure to cover all her tattoos and dress her in girly clothes.

“Kinda for a k-pop feel, like a Koreaboo feel,” she said. “They tried to make me look like a Koreaboo at all costs.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.