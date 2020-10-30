Here’s how Deavan Clegg and Topher Park met and how long they may have been dating

With all the drama going on with her 90 Day Fiance ex Jihoon Lee, Deavan Clegg still has a lot to be thankful for.

Although the planning of her wedding is unfolding on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, her nasty breakup is unfolding all over social media.

The Utah native is back in the US, and her new boyfriend, Topher Park, has been there for her to lean on through it all.

Jihoon and Deavan formally announced their break up in August, and shortly after, she revealed the new man in her life.

How did Deavan and Topher meet?

Now, how did Deavan happen to meet another good-looking Korean man? It’s safe to say she has a type. Unlike meeting on an app like she did with her ex-husband, their meeting was more organic.

When asked how long they’ve been dating, the couple revealed that for now, the answer is a secret, but promised that everyone will know soon enough.

During an Instagram live, it was revealed that Deavan and Topher met while on a long international flight to Korea. It happened to be their first time in the country, and fans on the plane commented that the couple was “giggling and looking at each other.”

This would lead them to years later having their first date over the quarantine.

They said they started talking through mutual friends, but viewers aren’t convinced and believe the couple may have exchanged some type of contact information when meeting.

While some viewers think Deavan is moving too fast in her new relationship, Deavan’s first visit to Korea happened before Taeyang was around. Which would mean Topher has been in her life a lot longer than fans thought.

He’s an actor

Fans got their first bit of information on Deavan’s new man from the movie database, IMDb.

Deavan is quick to stress her new man is not an actor, and his acting jobs are super dated from over five years ago. He’s established himself in a new profession and currently holds a full-time accounting position in posh Beverly Hills.

Deavan has been facing major backlash from Jihoon fans, claiming that Topher is trying to be a father to Taeyang.

Deavan and Jihoon have had a pretty nasty fallout, and it’s probably not going to be over anytime soon.

Do you think Jihoon has a right to be upset?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.