Deavan Clegg claims Jihoon Lee attacked Drascilla, ‘ripped out 3 inches of hair’

Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee have been through a lot this year. From her new Korean boyfriend to getting disinvited from the Tell All, this 90 Day Fiance trainwreck is just getting worse and worse.

Although she was trying to make living in Seoul, the reality tv star is back in the US with her two young kids.

The young mother hinted that her abrupt move back from Korea was due to something “vile” that stepfather Jihoon did to Drascilla.

She was going to stay silent

Initially, Deavan didn’t reveal what happened – that is until Jihoon took to a multi-page Instagram story to air his side of the story out.

In one of Jihoon’s posts, he states that Deavan didn’t allow him to be a father to Drascilla even though she had asked him to do just that.

He brought up the example of a recent incident at school. He claims he would get calls from the director that Drascilla was ‘hitting, spitting, screaming and pulling other kids hair and the teachers.’ He claims he has documentation from the school to prove these claims.

In an effort to teach her a lesson, he said he tugged on Drascilla’s hair and said, “If I pull on your hair, does it hurt? You don’t want to hurt your friends or other kids.”

Deavan claims that she has been trying to stay off social media but she finally speaks her truth in an interview with the Youtube channel for All About the Tea.

The two have completely different stories

Prior to these posts, Deavan said she was initially advised by her legal team to stay silent. She assured fans that “once everything is over the truth will come out.”

However, private text messages between Deavan and another blogger leaked, telling what happened from Deavan’s point of view.

Deavan’s story tells a completely different version than the one we see on Jihoon’s Instagram. She claims that Jihoon is trying to ‘victim blame’ Drascilla and play up the wild child storyline the TLC show created.

In regards to the ‘school documentation’ Jihoon had, Deavan claims he would have no access to Drascilla’s records.

Instead of it being the light-hearted learning moment Jihoon described it as – she claims the hair-pulling incident happened at 3 am while Drascilla was getting water in the middle of the night. She says that she woke up to her daughter screaming with a 3-inch chunk of hair ripped out.

While he minimized the hair-pulling incident, Deavan claimed it was the reason she needed to get out of Korea as fast as she could. She had been secretly filming their fights so she happens to have the hair pulling altercation on video.

In the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Deavan explains viewers will see her pleading to production for help out of the situation.

She’s been freed of her obligations on the Tell All and told viewers that TLC is paying for the therapy of her daughter.

While she would love to reveal the entire story, she explained that she can’t due to upcoming court proceedings.