Deavan Clegg says she doesn’t want anything to do with 90 Day Fiance anymore

It seems that Deavan Clegg is moving on from her relationship with Jihoon Lee and she’s also moving on from 90 Day Fiance.

Recently, the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star took to Instagram Live with her new boyfriend, Topher Park, to answer fan questions.

Fans flooded the live with questions ranging from where they were currently living, to how tall they both are. And while some questions were simple to answer, others were trying to dig up some dirt on Deavan.

Fans accused Deavan of not liking Korean culture

One question, aimed at Topher, had a follower asking how he felt about Deavan not liking Korean culture or values.

Topher quickly came to Deavan’s defense, answering, “So, that’s totally not true.”

He explained that Deavan loves the culture, particularly the food, and that he hadn’t heard the rumors about her disliking the culture until recently.

“It’s just a show,” Deavan said.

“Do you want to tell them?” she laughed, knowing that she can’t speak about 90 Day Fiance. “You’re not under contract.”

Topher responded, “It’s just a misconception and that’s coming from someone that’s never seen (the show).”

“It’s the way they portrayed me,” Deavan said.

Deavan briefly discussed where she stands with 90 Day Fiance

Throughout the live, fans also asked Deavan about the show.

“Will you be on 90 Day Fiance?” asked one follower.

Deavan laughed and simply replied, “No.”

And after all of the drama throughout her last season, it’s easy to see why she would be hesitant. Deavan also clarified that the storyline that fans are currently watching on the show was filmed more than a year ago.

Later in the live, a follower asked, “Are you done with TLC?”

Deavan made it abundantly clear where she stood with the franchise, stating, “Yeah, I don’t want anything to do with the show anymore.”

Did Deavan’s drama with her ex-husband influence her decision?

Of course, this doesn’t come as a surprise to fans since the series documents the decline of her marriage to ex-husband, Jihoon Lee.

The former couple, who share son Taeyang, have been on the outs for quite some time and their drama often unfolds on social media.

Earlier this year, Deavan claimed that Jihoon had abused her daughter, Drascilla.

But it seems that Deavan is focusing on the positive and moving on with her new relationship. She confirmed during the lives that she and Topher are working on growing their YouTube channel.

“I will post more vlogs, I swear,” she said. “We’ve just been taking a break from all of that stuff cuz we’re kind of re-inventing it and it’s gonna be really good. We’re trying to create all of this new content.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.