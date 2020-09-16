Deavan Clegg and new boyfriend Topher Park are Instagram official after he shares sexy photoshoot

Let’s hope Jihoon Lee is taking a break from social media, because these recent photos of estranged wife Deavan Clegg and her new beau, Topher Park might send him over the edge.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple have already confirmed their split and Deavan has since moved on to another relationship.

The guy is a hunky Korean native, who lives in the U.S, and apparently they’ve taken the relationship to a whole new level.

Several days ago, Clegg posted a photo of Topher on Instagram holding her and Jihoon’s son in his arms.

The pair were dressed in matching outfits but she made sure to crop her boyfriend’s face before posted the image.

Now it’s Topher’s turn to post the Utah native on his Instagram page and let’s just say the photos are steamy.

Deavan’s Clegg’s relationship is Instagram official

A few days ago, Topher shared a series of images with him and Deavan on Instagram.

In the steamy photos, the two are featured in several intimate poses, kissing and cuddling.

At one point, Topher is even shirtless as he and the 24-year-old 90 Day Fiance star frolic on the couch.

Topher did not post a caption for the sexy images.

Of course, now that 90 Day Fiance fans have found out that he’s Deavan Clegg’s new boyfriend , they have been all over his page bashing Deavan.

And these new pics are not sitting well with fans either.

Fans warn Deavan’s new bf

We already know that reality TV fans can be brutal with their words.

They’ve been giving the mom-of-two a hard time ever since news broke that she and Jihoon Lee had split.

Then, when she shared a photo of their son dressed in matching outfits with her new boyfriend, viewers were livid.

Deavan has since shared a lengthy explanation on social media about Jihoon blocking her, and about him not wanting to see his son.

However, fans aren’t buying it! After all, Jihoon has essentially debunked that claim and even said on social media that he really misses Taeyang.

Now, 90 Day Fiance fans are warning the reality TV alum’s new boyfriend to be careful of her.

After Topher shared the steamy pic of them together his comment section was littered with comments bashing Deavan.

And this is a recurring theme with the photos Topher has posted in recent weeks.

“Careful,” says one commenter, “@deavanclegg and her psycho mom are going to yell at you and threaten to murder you over an undisciplined kid that isn’t yours !”

Another Instagram user wrote, “You are bringing shame to your family by being with Deavan.”

“Just wait until @deavanclegg starts blaming and guilty tripping you for everything. Said another Iger. “Run away while you can. She is not the last woman on earth.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.