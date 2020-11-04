Deavan Clegg reveals daughter Drascilla has Bell’s palsy

Deavan Clegg recently revealed that her 5-year-old daughter, Drascilla, has been diagnosed with Bell’s palsy, a condition that causes partial facial paralysis.

After a rough year, including allegations of abuse, it hasn’t been an easy adjustment for the family.

It hasn’t been a secret that Deavan’s little girl had some health concerns. Throughout her time on the show, fans often expressed their concern for Drascilla, from some who said she was ‘too old’ to be drinking formula to those wondering why her behavior was so inappropriate.

Despite her looming diagnosis, Drascilla was still able to enjoy Halloween with her family

Taking to Instagram on October 31st, Deavan first posted telling followers that Drascilla was “going through a hard time,” and that she had “a lot of health concerns.” She also asked that followers keep the family in their prayers while they awaited a final diagnosis.

Although the stress of a final diagnosis was looming, Deavan and the kids were still able to celebrate Halloween.

Deavan shared a snap of her and Drascilla dressed up to her Instagram stories with the caption, “Went trick or treating with my favorite girl in the world [heart emoji] after all the hardships. It was truly heart warming to see her have such a good time.”

Deavan then updated her followers when she confirmed and shared Drascilla’s official diagnosis.

“Everyone is asking. We did find out Drascilla has Bells Palsy,” she shared. “We are sad but working hard with her. She’s improving day by day with new exercises.”

The caption continued, “We are hoping she will fully recover. But right now we are hoping to see our princess smile again.”

Criticism of Drascilla was devastating for Deavan

Back in May, Deavan shared a sweet snap of Drascilla in a cute floral dress. And although the picture was endearing, the caption that Deavan shared was heartbreaking.

“I sat here thinking I’m not going to let it get to me anymore,” she started the post. “People [who] are rude need to work on themselves. I’ll continue to show my beautiful kids because I love them.”

She continued, “It’s [come] to my attention that Jihoon [Lee] posted a photo with Drascilla. The lighting making her look tired because of shadows. I’ve received email after email threatening me.”

Deavan goes on to explain that Drascilla is a healthy and happy child who does well in school and that she’s a wonderful sister to her little brother, Taeyang.

“Everyone commenting on her fair complexion being a problem made me sick to my stomach. Drascilla and I are very pale naturally.”

Deavan then said that she would no longer post photos of her children and that all previously uploaded photos would be removed.

Thankfully, Deavan chose not to listen to the haters and has continued to share photos of her adorable children.

Hopefully, Drascilla will see a full recovery soon.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 9/8c on TLC.