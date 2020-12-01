Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee’s end on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way conflicts with claims that Drascilla was abused

After a beautiful yet short wedding in Korea, real-life set in for newlyweds Jihoon Lee and Deavan Clegg.

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, COVID-19 hit Seoul hard and left the new family stuck inside the house for weeks.

With all this newfound time together in close quarters, came constant arguments.

Eventually, the only solution for Deavan was to get some space between her self and Jihoon so that she could figure out what was best for her and her young children.

Deavan leaves Korea to ‘fix her marriage’

Although Deavan and Jihoon’s breakup played out slowly on television screens, real 90 Day Fiance fans knew this was coming months ago.

However, they’re very confused about how it went down. Filming portrayed the scenes very differently than how fans imagined.

Deavan does mention that ‘a lot of stuff has been happening’ but convinces Jihoon she is leaving for America in an effort to ‘fix their marriage’.

She noted that most of her frustrations come from him not spending time with her and the family.

After telling Jihoon she would miss him, she also promised the family’s return to Korea.

Fans expected a different ending

Months prior, Deavan described a more dramatic exit out of Seoul. She revealed she was suicidal and she sought out the help of TLC for an exit out of the country.

Instead, the show displayed a tearful goodbye ending with Jihoon telling Drascilla he loves her. His worst fear was his little family not returning and that’s exactly what happened.

The young mother hinted months ago that her abrupt move back to the US was due to ‘vile’ actions Jihoon committed against her daughter Drascilla.

She was initially going to stay silent, however, Jihoon took to an infamous multi-page Instagram story to tell his side of the story.

Both claim Drascilla’s hair was pulled, but Jihoon’s version was a lighthearted tale that revolved around teaching her a school lesson. Deavan claims that he played on the ‘wild child’ storyline given to her daughter and that he allegedly pulled 3 inches out of her hair in the middle of the night.

She details that she woke up to Drascilla screaming and it was the last straw that made her realize she needed to get out of Korea as fast as she could. But if that was really the case, would Deavan and Jihoon have been lovingly saying their goodbyes as she headed home for the last time?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 9/8c on TLC.