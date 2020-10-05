Deavan Clegg admits she was suicidal after ‘Jihoon Lee abuse’ of Drascilla and TLC helped get her home

After this season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, you probably won’t be seeing Jihoon Lee again on your tv screen.

The soon to be ex-husband of Deavan Clegg faces serious allegations and is speculated to have been fired by the hit TLC show.

Viewers will witness the unraveling of Jihoon and Deavan’s relationship when the hit TLC show returns this month.

Jihoon is accused of abuse

While Deavan’s legal team has encouraged her to stay silent, Jihoon took to Instagram to air his side of the story.

He admits to pulling Drascilla’s hair, but he said it was to parent her. According to Jihoon, he received phone calls from the school regarding her wild behavior.

Leaked messages forced Deavan to tell her side of the story, which completely differs from the story of Jihoon. Deavan claims this is a cover story as the real incident happened at 3 a.m.

Deavan said it involved her waking up to Drascilla screaming in the middle of the night after Jihoon allegedly ripped out a three-inch portion of her hair.

The story ends with Deavan calling the police. Deavan said it took a frightening turn when Jihoon reportedly locked himself in a room with Taeyang, threatening to kill himself and his child.

In an interview with YouTube channel All About the Tea, she said Jihoon plans on playing up the “wild child” storyline the show has created for Drascilla.

She said he also lied about having proof of the school’s complaints, as he would have no access to her records.

TLC helped… kinda

Before this, the couple was already in a dark place. They slept in separate rooms, and Deavan begged Jihoon to get a job just so the two could get time apart.

Due to COVID-19, her fight from Korea had been canceled, and her departure plans were delayed for months. However, the actions against Drascilla led Deavan to explore drastic measures to get out of the country.

She revealed she was suicidal to the network. Instead of immediately giving her assistance, they sent a production crew to her doorstep. In her lowest state, she pleaded to the show for help, and viewers should see it all go down in upcoming episodes.

Although she wouldn’t have gotten out of Korea without TLC’s help, she makes it clear it wasn’t a gift but an advanced payment.

The show hasn’t aired, so that limits a lot of what Deavan can reveal. However, Deavan saw trouble brewing and started secretly recording the arguments between her and Jihoon.

After the court proceedings between her and Jihoon, she can reveal more of what happened.

Will you be tuning in to see how this disaster unfolds?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way returns on Sunday, October 11 at 9/8c on TLC.