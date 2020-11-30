Adam Lebzo: Here’s the guy who may have saved Yazan’s life on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans have been watching Brittany Banks and Yazan Abo Horira attempt to build a solid foundation for their relationship despite the severe language barrier.

Brittany, a free-spirited American, had trouble adapting to Yazan’s conservative culture in his home country of Jordan. It seemed the longer they were together, the more difficult it became for them to progress as a couple.

Finally, the two sat down with a translator who helped them better understand each other. He also helped when Brittany sat down to talk with Yazan’s brother.

Fans immediately praised the translator, whose name is Adam Lebzo, for his ability to accurately translate for both parties and his ability to emulate their emotions.

Who is Adam Lebzo?

One quick look at Adam’s Instagram bio gives plenty of information about the translator and his interests. His bio states that Adam is married. He is also a published author, musician, translator, and interpreter.

It also explains he’s into science, philosophy, history, art, cat rescue, and languages. Scrolling through Adam’s photos confirms much of what his bio contains.

There are plenty of sweet pictures and videos of his cats that Adam has shared. 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans who found Adam on Instagram commented they find his cat rescue interest to be a wonderful trait.

“I just knew you were a cat guy from the moment I [saw] you on 90 Day! Cats are the best. You are awesome at translating thoroughly and precisely! Stay blessed!” commented one follower.

Adam’s love for music also makes its way onto his Instagram page, where he shares pictures of himself with guitars.

Adam’s accurate translations may have contributed to saving Yazan’s life

Adam’s translation skills were on full display when he sat down to talk with Brittany and Yazan’s brother. The heavy conversation included the explanation that Yazan’s relationship with Brittany could very well get him killed.

When Brittany explained she wanted to be with Yazan but not at the expense of losing his family, Yazan’s brother confessed he was worried for his brother’s safety.

As the conversation progressed and Adam translated for Yazan’s brother, he explained to Brittany their relationship could be dangerous for Yazan.

While maintaining his translation accuracy, Adam managed to explain the situation’s gravity in a clear way for Brittany. When she broke down in tears, it was evident that she understood the full power and possible consequence of her loving Yazan.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans praised Adam for doing such a wonderful job translating such a sensitive situation.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.