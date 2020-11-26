90 Day Fiance fans seriously impressed by Brittany and Yazan’s translator, he may have saved their relationship

One of the many challenges that 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couples face is a language barrier. That’s definitely the case for one of the franchise’s most polarizing couples: Brittany Banks and Yazan Abo Horira.

Throughout their time on the show, it seemed as if the pair just couldn’t stay on the same page.

Brittany is a free-spirited and outspoken American who hates the thought of being controlled by anyone, let alone a man. Yazan comes from Jordan, a conservative and mostly-Muslim country.

When Brittany moved to Jordan to start her life with Yazan, it was clear that she had no idea what she was getting herself into.

However, in recent episodes and with the help of a fantastic translator, Brittany seems to be coming around and understanding the gravity of their relationship.

The translator helps Brittany and Yazan communicate

After constant struggles between Brittany, Yazan, and his family, they decided it was time to bring in some real help in the form of a translator.

The hope was that the translator would be able to help them communicate more effectively.

When they sat down with the translator, Yazan attempted to explain his position and just how serious he is about wanting to marry Brittany.

Translating Yazan’s words, the translator said, “So, I know that you love me but what I need now is for you to trust me. And I need to trust you.”

Yazan then went on to say that he is willing to sacrifice anything for their relationship. He also acknowledged that his family may very well disown him for choosing to marry Brittany. She wishes to remain Christian and not convert to the Muslim faith.

Fans praise Brittany and Yazan’s translator

After the airing of the episode, fans took to Twitter to praise the translator who made sure to accurately relay the specifics of what each person was saying as opposed to generalizing their statements.

One fan wrote, “Whew this translator is doing Gods work. They should’ve hired him from the jump lol.”

Another shared, “The real MVP on tonight’s episode of #90DayFiance is the translator.”

And although it’s clear that the translator, whose name is Adam, was a great resource for Brittany and Yazan, fans are wondering if there are other couples he might be able to help.

“Can we please send this translator to Jihoon and Deavan?! This mand needs an award,” wrote one user.

Here’s to hoping that Brittany and Yazan are able to work on their communication, or at the very least, bring Adam along for future conversations.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 9/8c on TLC.