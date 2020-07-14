Brittany Banks makes it clear that she’s not changing for Yazan, his parents, or anyone else

Brittany Banks’ first few days in Jordan certainly did not play out the way she envisioned.

The aspiring rapper packed her bags, bid goodbye to friends and family, and took a leap of faith by jetting off to Jordan to live with her fiance Yazan.

The moment she hopped off the plane, Brittany got a rude reminder that she was no longer in the U.S.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Instead of a warm greeting, Yazan lost his mind because Brittany hugged members of the TLC production crew.

He then noticed that Brittany had a bottle of Tequila in her luggage, which made him even angrier. Yazan completely exploded at a stunned Brittany, who said she’d never seen him behave like that.

Yazan told the cameras that Brittany’s behavior is forbidden in his religion, but Brittany could’t tolerate his jealous behavior and disrespect!

Brittany and Yazan argue over their customs

In the most recent episode of the TLC show, the couple continued to argue about Yazan’s behavior during a car ride.

During the conversation, Brittany made it clear that she expects Yazan to respect her American culture if he wants her to respect his Jordanian one.

“If I want to hug another American because that’s our custom, that’s what I’m gonna do,” Brittany snapped.

“Yeah,” Yazan responded, “You can just say to them it’s hi.”

However, Brittany stood her ground saying. “No…When I see your Arabic people I’ll say hi, but when I see my people, it’s my custom to do that.”

Yazan continued to argue, saying, “No babe, that’s so wrong.”

Brittany refused to back down. “No, it’s so wrong for you to try to control me and tell me that my custom and my culture is wrong,” she said. “You’re not gonna talk to me like that, like I’m a kid, like you control everything I do, like I’m a object…I’m a person. I’m a human being.”

Brittany says she’s not changing for anyone

After the episode aired, Brittany shared the clip on Instagram, and she had a message right along with it.

“No matter where you are or who you’re with stay true to you. If they love you they will accept your differences and love them.”

She continued, “That’s how we learn from one another and learn to live amongst each other. Stand up for yourself or fall for anything. at the end of the day you can be you & I can be me and we can be ❤️ #OneLove”

Brittany is truly making a mark for herself as one of the most talked-about cast members of the season.

90 Day Fiance:The Other Way airs Sundays at 9/8c on TLC