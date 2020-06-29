Brittany Banks blasts 90 Day Fiance haters, says Americans are ‘severely undereducated’

The second season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way just started, but fans have already anointed Brittany Banks the season’s villain.

Brittany, 27, is engaged to Yazan, a 24-year-old from Jordan. The couple met when Brittany’s sister lived downstairs from Yazan’s sister in Chicago.

After a very quick courtship, Brittany decided to move to Jordan to be with Yazan despite the fact that she’s still legally married to her ex.

Brittany says Americans are ‘undereducated’

Brittany took to her Instagram account to discuss why she wanted to appear on the show and what she views as the problems Americans have.

“Let’s talk about the loud and wrong crew. The ones who told me to do research they hadn’t done themselves. So, after traveling extensively I found out Americans are severely undereducated. We are 37th in the world for math and science, which means a lot of us aren’t doing research,” Brittany said, alluding to haters who said that she hadn’t done enough research on Jordan before moving there.

She continued, “We just think intelligence comes with the citizenship or we repeat what we watch on tv and assume those we watch have done the research for us. & usually they haven’t and are saying what fits their agenda. Continuously making gross general assumptions that threaten & violate people’s individual integrity. Only 42% of American have a passport far behind other modernized countries.”

Brittany’s solutions include travel and watching TLC

Brittany came up with a solution to the problem of American under-education: “Clearly, Americans need to travel more or see more people’s experiences traveling.”

Surprisingly, she even said that she thinks 90 Day Fiance could be an educational show for Americans.

“Surprise I didn’t do the show for clout,” she said. “I did it because some Americans need to watch 90dayfiance and get educated. Plus this is a time for inclusion, TLC has been ahead of the ball in having poc represented in their network.”

She continued, “If you don’t believe out of trillions of people(I can’t believe I have to put in parenthesis that I said trillions to sarcastically exaggerate for the idiots who will point this out for virtual cookies) in the world someone like me and someone like Yazan would never hook up you clearly live in a box.”

“Get out more try new things!” Brittany challenged her followers. “We only have ONE life to live, how do you know what you like if you don’t try it! Say what you want but I go out in the field and do my research because I’m not scary 😉🙏 I got heart.”

I don’t think most fans turn to 90 Day Fiance for a cultural education, but who knows, maybe Brittany will become TLC’s resident anthropology educator.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.