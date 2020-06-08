Brittany and Yazan: Here’s what we know about this 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple

Brittany and Yazan are a new couple on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and boy are they bringing the drama.

These two are certainly going to be a talked about couple on Season 2 of the hit 90 Day fiancé spin-off. Here’s what we know about the new addition to the TLC family so far.

Who is Brittany?

Brittany is a 26-year-old Chicago native who lives in Florida at the start of the show. Brittany shared that she usually dates older men with a lot of money. She has also been dubbed a sugar baby by 90 Day Fiance fans.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her Instagram profile lists her job as a television personality. Brittany also wants to be a model or influencer of sorts. She is not afraid to show off her body, which is going to be one issue with Yazan.

Brittany is a free spirit who is not religious and doesn’t like to be told what to do.

Who is Yazan?

Yazan is a 24-year-old from Jordan. He is a devout Muslim – as is his family.

His traditional views of marriage and expectations from a woman are going to be a major issue for Brittany. Yazan makes it clear once they are married, she will stay home and run the household – nothing else. Oh yes, he likes to be in control and this is not going to go over well with his fiance.

Like his fiancé, Yazan lists his job as a television personality, but his Instagram bio also says that he is an engineer.

Brittany and Yazan as a couple

The couple met online via Yazan’s sister. It was reportedly love at first sight. 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 kicks off with Brittany letting her family know that she is moving to Jordan to be with Yazan.

Life in a conservative country is a challenge for Brittany. The cultural differences between the two could be the end of their relationship.

As with all 90 Day Fiance shows, the couple and TLC are keeping whether or not Yazan and Brittany are still together under wraps.

In April, though, Brittany posted on Instagram with her location as Florida. Now, that doesn’t mean the couple split. It could be that Brittany is back in the states for a visit, which may have been extended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There is one thing fans can count on from Yazan and Brittany: juicy entertainment. She even has a secret that could squash all their hopes of a happy ending and that is just the beginning of their troubles.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.