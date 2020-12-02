90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg shuts down accusations that she is intentionally trying to hurt her ex, Jihoon Lee’s feelings.

RELATED Gallery

Deavan has been frequently posting pictures with her new boyfriend, Topher Park.

In a recent post, Topher holds Taeyang, the son that Deavan shares with Jihoon.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

One fan calls her for letting Topher handle Jihoon’s son.

“Why [is] your boyfriend holding [Taeyang] instead of Drascilla? You know perfectly well this is going to hurt Jihoon,” a user writes in the since-deleted post obtained by In Touch Weekly.

“I’m not saying your boyfriend doesn’t need to have a connection with your son, instead I’m saying why are you provoking another person to be upset,” the message continues. “Also, I can’t believe your boyfriend is accepting this. You guys need to [be] mature. I don’t really see a future in this relationship and I thought the same when you were with Jihoon.”

“OK? Are people not allowed to move on and remarry?” Deavan retorts.

Not only does she seemingly confirm that she already is or will soon be engaged to Topher, but implies that she is simply just trying to move on.

Jihoon confirms Deavan’s relationship has hurt him

After the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way finale, Jihoon took to his Instagram story to clarify some details about his and Deavan’s relationship.

Viewers watched the couple get married on TV and while the couple is no longer together, they still have yet to divorce.

He explained that Deavan’s decision to date Topher affected him personally.

“Deavan had a new man, even though we were still married, and this hurt very badly,” he writes in the Instagram story obtained by In Touch Weekly.

He also explains that it hurts, even more, to see Topher with his son.

“I miss Tae Yang so much and I want to hug him. I felt broken without Taeyang after not being together for a year,” he adds. “But now another man is pretending to be Taeyang’s father and my wife’s husband.”

Deavan and Jihoon on 90 Day Fiance

Deavan and Jihoon’s romance developed quickly on 90 Day Fiance. The two had a child together, Taeyang, and Deavan decided to move in with Jihoon in South Korea so that their family could be together.

However, the family bond didn’t last for long. Even though the pair got married, Deavan moved back to America. During the show, Deavan explains that she is returning to America to work on their marriage.

She has since claimed that she left him because he and his parents abused her other child, Drascilla.

Jihoon has vehemently denied these claims.

While these two stories may not line up, the one thing that is clear is that their relationship is over.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 9/8c on TLC.