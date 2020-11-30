Melyza says Tim ‘should have tried harder to find a job in Colombia’ after he went back to Texas

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple, Melyza Zeta and Tim Clarkson, just keeping hitting roadblocks as their relationship unfolds on the show’s most recent season.

Their struggle to build trust just keeps being washed away with more confessions of infidelity and a lack of efficient communication.

Tim’s move to Colombia was the first attempt to rebuild their relationship after his infidelity. And while he tried to find work, ultimately he was unable to find employment and chose to return to his job in the U.S.

Now, Melyza says that Tim should have tried harder if he really wanted to build a life in Colombia.

Melyza says Tim ‘should have tried harder to find a job in Colombia’

Melyza shared a video clip from the show that sees the couple sit down with her parents as Tim explains that he will be moving back to the U.S. for work.

In the clip, the two discuss the pending conversation with her parents. Tim confesses that he’s not feeling very good about the situation.

Then, during a confessional with producers, Tim says, “Where I stand with Melyza right now is something that I’m not entirely sure of and I am very nervous and worried that when Melyza’s family finds out that I need to go back, her parents are going to be trying to plant seeds in her head to be done with me.”

This line clearly inspires Melyza’s caption for the post, which reads, “But the first seed was planted by him… I think Tim should have tried harder to find a job in Colombia or take my offer…”

The pair then sit down with Melyza’s parents and they don’t take the news well. Their disappointment is apparent with Melyza’s mother saying that she doesn’t think Tim moving back to the U.S. is “healthy” for their relationship.

Is their relationship repairable?

Although their relationship is still playing out on screen, fans are watching their relationship unfold in real-time.

In this most recent post, followers questioned Tim’s intentions when it came to keeping his job.

“I still don’t understand how he had a job that said “sure go ahead and “move” to Colombia, we’ll hold the position for you!” If they were okay with such an absurd thing, could none of that job be done remotely….?” asked one follower.

Melyza responded that she was equally as confused, “Exactly my thoughts! He says he tried and asked to work remotely but honestly, who knows if that’s even true…”

Recently, Melyza also posted a cryptic Instagram snap that insinuated that she was “happier” shortly after it was revealed that Tim was moving back to his job in the U.S.

Between this new revelation and the couple’s inability to talk out their issues without a fight erupting, it remains unclear if their relationship will make it.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.