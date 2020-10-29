Hannah has become the star of Kenneth and Armando’s story — 90 Day Fiance fans just can’t get enough

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple Armando Rubio and Kenneth Niedermeier have won many fans with their genuine relationship. However, it’s Armando’s daughter Hannah who has become a star in her own right. 90 Day Fiance fans demand the sassy 6-year-old gets more airtime as she endears viewers with each episode.

The couple made history as the series first male gay couple and they did not disappoint, emerging as the most popular pair in the spin-off series thus far.

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, the Mexican star was “freaking out” about whether his family would accept his relationship with Kenny. However, Hannah welcomed Kenny with open arms and that was just the beginning of her charm.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Armando’s 6-year-old daughter Hannah Rubio is from his first relationship with his late ex-wife. The 31-year-old revealed that his ex-wife tragically passed away in a car accident while she was pregnant, which had an emotional impact on his daughter.

Hannah’s good manners and kind demeanor has earned Armando praise for his parenting skills as some fans can’t help but notice her behavior is in contrast to Drascilla, who was reportedly difficult to film.

Hannah negotiates with Armando on The Other Way

“Are you going to buy me a purse or shaved ice?” Hannah asked her father during the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Although “drill sergeant” Kenny was worried about Armando being too easy on Hannah 90 Day Fans were impressed with her negotiation skills as the 6-year-old did not throw a temper tantrum.

Read More Melyza tells Tim she slept with someone else and 90 Day Fiance fans take aim

“Y’all better give Hannah whatever she wants,” one fan declared with another adding “I wish I had Hannah’s negotiation skills when I was her age.”

Drascilla could learn a thing or two from Hannah #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/8KbTcNBU21 — Angela’s Last Egg (@AngelasLastEgg) October 26, 2020

Although Armando was defensive against Kenny’s suggestion that he is too easy on Hannah, he acknowledged that he was due to her mother passing away.

One fan had another take on the scene with the following: “Hannah is a sweetheart. And negotiating and asking for what she wants is a sign of feeling safe and confident with her parent! Leave her alone, Kenny.”

She is a fashionista!

While the series is yet to display Hannah’s great taste when it comes to fashion, 90 Day Fiance fans are noticing her outfits on Armando’s Instagram. A Reddit fan compiled all her best outfits as she becomes a 90 Day Fiance fashion icon.

Armando is very close with his daughter Hannah as their bond is displayed on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. On the other hand, Kenny is also getting close to Hannah as the 57-year-old father of four shared an Instagram story with his future daughter-in-law.

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Kenny, Armando, and Hannah just moved in together in Mexico as the American struggles with the language barrier, fans will have to wait and see how the new family settle in when the series returns on Sunday.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.