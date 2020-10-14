90 Day Fiance Spoilers: Are Kenneth and Armando still together in Mexico?

Kenneth and Armando became a favorite 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple after initially appearing on the TLC show on Season 2.

The pair dated for more than three years before Kenneth decided to move from Florida to be with Armando in Mexico.

This was not a rash decision given he is a single dad to four adult children and a grandad to a toddler, all of whom live in the U.S and all to whom he is very attached.

Falling in love means moving away

Nevertheless, the 47-year-old American had fallen in love, and he didn’t want to be far away from his partner and soulmate. He wanted to enjoy him every day and in person.

Sadly, though, sometimes these sort of good intentions don’t always play out like a fairytale.

The 90 Day Fiance star was reunited with 31-year-old Armando south of the border after driving there to relocate. Not wanting to wait, Kenneth popped the marriage question within a week of arriving to start life with his Latino sweetheart.

That is what contributed to the shift in this otherwise drama-free relationship.

Armando — who is father to six-year-old daughter Hannah and who met Kenneth in a social media group for gay fathers — had not come out to his parents before he took up with his American beau. So, not only did he need to do that, but he also needed to introduce the people who raised him to his future husband.

Armando and Kenneth encounter problems

TLC captured the turmoil in the Season 2 mid-season finale of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

“I’ve spent my whole life hiding who I am,” Armando tearfully began in an effort to explain how he felt to his parents.

“I know it’s a process to accept it, but I just want you to know this is who I am. And, as a son, the only thing you have more than anything, are your parents. So, when you feel like they don’t love you, it’s hard,” he added.

His parent’s reassured Armando that they love him no matter what. Even so, his mom admitted that this information was “very difficult” for her to digest, and his dad said he needed “time” to try to understand these new revelations.

The latter wasn’t such an easy task.

On Sunday’s fresh episode, the two men went to pick up Armando’s daughter Hannah from his parent’s house.

Armando Sr. did not come out of the house to greet his son and his son’s partner when the rest of the family did just that.

His wife tried to lighten the mood by saying her husband was “very tired,” but that whole situation reeked of problems that could very easily affect Kenneth and Armando’s plans for a bright future together.

Are Armando and Kenneth still happy together In Mexico?

These problems left fans of this popular 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple wondering if Armando and Kenneth are still together and if they are thriving in their committed relationship.

Certain signs point to yes.

Although show participants need to keep details of how their stories play out under the radar and out of the headlines, Kenneth has been hinting at how it’s going via Instagram. He has been posting sweet shots of himself with Armando ever since Season 2 finished filming earlier this year.

A recent post on October 6 had the pair putting their arms around each other. The caption told the rest of the story when it read, “Be open for love.”

And in the image on Kenneth’s September 26 Instagram post, the pair were pictured side-by-side in a romantic black-and-white photo (above).

Meanwhile, in August, a post included a video of Armando and Kenneth showing their affection in public.

Then, in September, the couple celebrated Mexican Independence Day in what looks like a vineyard. There, they posed with glasses of wine in their hands.

These photographs certainly appear to be proof positive that Armando and Kenneth are enjoying each other as they remain a couple in Mexico despite their challenges. Here’s to more of the same as their story continues.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.