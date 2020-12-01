Kenneth Niedermeier proclaims ‘love wins’ in a message addressed to 90 Day Fiance fans and haters as The Other Way Season 2 ends

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple, Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio have been on quite the journey since the beginning of the season.

And while Season 2 has wrapped up, that didn’t stop Kenneth from uploading a post of thanks to their fans for all of their support throughout the season.

Kenneth thanks fans and haters in Instagram post

In the post, Kenneth including a picture of him and Armando sharing a kiss while riding horses on the beach and another sweet snap of the pair enjoying a beach picnic.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kenneth shared a caption expressing his gratitude for all the support they’ve received.

“Love wins…I personally want to extend my heart to all of you that supported us this year, your support made this TV journey so worth it,” he started the caption.

He also took the opportunity to appreciate all of those who didn’t wish well for the couple.

“Even those who did not support us, you helped make us a stronger couple and family. Remember, everything is worth the wait and fighting for if you know it’s right for you. We decided together to bust through any of The obstacles that came before us as a couple…we will continue with that in our future,” he wrote.

Read More Laura Jallali claims Evelin and Corey have been married and are cheating on each other

Kenneth concluded, “Our story isn’t over and so much still is yet unwritten…here’s to love and hope for everyone. If you believe in it, you can achieve it!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenneth Niedermeier (@kenneth_90day)

Kenneth and Armando fought for their right to marry

Throughout the season, Kenneth and Armando had to fight for their love.

Kenneth initially made the move to Mexico so he could start a life with Armando and his daughter, Hannah.

But, the transition wasn’t an easy one for the couple. Although Kenneth had been open about his sexuality for decades, it was new territory for Armando.

This meant that Armando had to have some tough conversations to help his family understand his love for Kenneth. These conversations were both awkward and heartbreaking for fans to watch, and it was clear that the news was hard for both of his parents to absorb.

Then, as they made it over that hurdle, they were immediately met with another when they were denied a marriage license since the state laws clashed with the federal laws. It seemed that their dream of marriage may have been slipping through their fingers.

However, during the finale, the couple received the best news. After filing a petition with the National Human Rights Commission office in Mexico, they received the go-ahead to legally wed.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.