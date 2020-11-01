Here’s why Kenny and Armando got engaged but didn’t get married on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Kenny and Armando have quickly become fan favorites during the latest season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

The couple shared their journey from Kenny’s move to Mexico all the way to the couple’s engagement. And while it’s clear that they’re committed to each other and their relationship, it’s been anything but smooth sailing as they navigate life together.

Fans wonder why the couple hasn’t tied the knot yet and why it hasn’t been featured on the show. After Armando engaged in a series of uncomfortable conversations with his parents around his sexuality, it was a surprise that the couple wasn’t planning their wedding.

It turns out that the process is far more complicated than either of them was anticipating.

Kenny and Armando’s application for a marriage license is denied

In the latest episode of the show, Kenny and Armando visited a marriage office and attempted to apply for their marriage license.

“Kenny and I have been talking about marriage for some years now,” says Armando, “It’s something we want; something we dream of. And today we’re ready to make that a reality.”

As the couple sat down with the representative, who didn’t speak English, they were informed that their application wouldn’t be approved.

“We called and were told to bring a petition letter, and our identifications but besides that, we know nothing of what we need to do,” Armando explains.

After quickly scanning the documentation provided, the representative tells them, “We have to give you a negative answer.”

Armando tries to plead their case and understand the rejection

Armando explains that he did some research on the applicable laws and that, from what he’s read, same-sex marriage is legal in their state.

The marriage office representative then attempts to explain why she can’t approve their application.

She states, “In this case, we have a law that states, ‘No, you can’t’. And we have a constitution that says, ‘Yes, you can’.”

“Sadly, we don’t have legislation that supports us to reform our code. The one that says we still can’t allow same-sex marriage to go through,” she says.

Translating to Kenny, Armando says, “The law says you can, but the constitution hasn’t fully approved it. I know it’s confusing.”

Speaking to producers, Kenny said, “I don’t even think seven words were spoken and it was denied. It wasn’t even a discussion. That’s their protocol is to deny you right away.”

For now, the couple continues to battle for their right to marry.

In the meantime, fans are loving all of the support that Armando’s daughter, Hannah, is showing the couple. She’s quickly becoming the highlight of their story.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.