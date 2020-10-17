90 Day Fiance: Armando Rubio worries that his mom is embarrassed that he’s gay after surprising family with engagement news

In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Armando Rubio sits down to have another tough conversation with his mother, Virginia.

The two discuss his engagement to his fiance, Kenneth Niedermeier, and their plans for a wedding.

Armando’s mother was surprised by his engagement to Kenneth

In the last episode, fans watched as Kenneth and Armando made a trip to his parents home to join in a family get-together.

The evening was awkward as Armando’s father, Armando Sr., decided not to join the family and instead stayed inside the house.

Armando knew that his father’s refusal to join in was due to his relationship with Kenneth. And, although the two met briefly, it was clear that Armando’s father was uncomfortable with the situation.

“I wish he would have given Kenny more of a chance to introduce himself,” says Armando. “But, I know my dad. He’s having a tough time with this.”

But this speed bump didn’t stop Armando from sharing their engagement news with the group.

Prior to their arrival, Armando removed his engagement ring because he wasn’t sure that he was ready to tell his family about their engagement.

With a bit of apprehension, Armando said, “I have an announcement.”

Armando then reached into his pocket and took out his engagement ring, telling his family, “Well, he asked me to marry him. So, we are getting married. I just wanted to tell you.”

The reaction wasn’t as joyous as the couple was hoping for, but neither of them was surprised.

“To find out that Armando was engaged really surprised me because I didn’t expect that he would say it in front of my sisters,” said his mother.

“Truth be told, I would have preferred he told me first.”

Armando explains why he wanted to tell everyone all at once

During the sneak peek, Armando speaks to his mother the next morning to see how she truly feels about the engagement.

“Tell me the truth,” he says. “Were you surprised when I told you we got engaged?”

Virginia confirms that she was surprised by the news. “You didn’t even hint about it,” she says.

“I told you, I’m your mother and you must always tell me things first. That’s why, when you said it, just like that in front of everyone, I was surprised.”

Armando then tells her that he was afraid to tell her first because she might have asked him not to tell the family or force him into hiding again.

“I don’t want to hide it from anyone,” he says. “Yes, maybe I should have talked to you first. But, it’s done.”

Will Armando’s mother attend his wedding?

“I can tell my mom’s not thrilled still about hearing that Kenny and I are engaged and her telling me that she would have preferred I tell her in private, shows me that she’s still struggling with it,” Armando says.

“And I think in some ways maybe she feels embarrassed that I’m gay,” he continues. “But she needs to learn how to accept me without worrying what anybody says or thinks.”

When Armando tells her that he and Kenneth are going to start planning their wedding she asks, “Why do you want people? Just get married.”

“We want to celebrate it,” Armando explains. “It’s going to be a wedding.”

Virginia then suggests that the couple should skip the wedding and just go to the registry to get married.

Armando explains that their relationship is just like anyone else’s and that they want to celebrate their love.

He then asks, “Are you going to come? Are you going to be there?”

“Well, you have to understand that we didn’t expect this, right?” she says.

“I want it to be a happy day. I want to have full support from you and from the family,” he responds. “So I can feel complete.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/9c on TLC.