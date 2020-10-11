Kenneth meets Armando’s family when 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way returns

In a sneak peek of the upcoming return of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, couple Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio are on their way to dinner with Armando’s parents. This will be Kenneth’s first time meeting any of Armando’s family.

“It’s the moment I’ve been waiting for,” says Armando. “But I’m freaking out.”

“I’m nervous about meeting Armando’s parents and his family,” Kenneth explains during a confessional. “What are they going to think of me? What are they going to think of us together?”

“It’s a lot riding on both of our shoulders that this goes well,” he continues.

What the couple may not have planned for is more family. As they pull into the drive they see more of Armando’s family than expected.

Kenneth made a big move to be with Armando, and the transition wasn’t easy

In the first half of the season, fans watched as Kenneth made the move from Florida to Mexico to be with Armando.

This move was anything but easy as it meant that Kenneth had to leave his four grown children, Cassidy, Madison, Taylor and Bricen, behind in Florida. He was also leaving his 3-year-old grandson, Cooper.

Once Kenneth was in Mexico with Armando, it was clear how happy they were to be with one another. But that didn’t mean that the transition to life together in Mexico was simple for either of them.

Kenneth struggled with Armando’s hesitation to be openly affectionate with him in public. Armando explained that many people in Mexico weren’t accepting of them and that homophobia could get them both hurt.

Then, while celebrating their engagement with Kenneth’s daughters, their dinner was interrupted by a man who walked by and threw a homophobic slur their way. This had Kenneth’s daughters doubting if it was safe for the couple to stay in Mexico.

Will Armando’s family accept Kenneth?

For Armando, he had just come out to his parents not long before Kenneth’s arrival to Mexico.

He was previously married to a woman, with whom he shared his 6-year-old daughter, Hannah. While they were separated, his wife, who was pregnant with their second child, died in a tragic car accident.

Although his parents were unsure, they told Armando that they loved him regardless because he was their son.

During the sneak peek, when the couple pulls up to the house, Kenneth is surprised by the number of people.

“Who are all these people?” Kenneth asks. “Okay, that’s a lot of people.”

“They’re all looking and they’re all lined up,” Kenneth also notes.

“It’s a very difficult moment,” Armando says to the cameras. “I’m concerned that when my parents see us, they might not be as accepting or kind of backtrack on everything.”

“But not accepting him, is not accepting me,” he continues.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way returns on Sunday, October 11 at 8/7c on TLC.