90 Day Fiance: Armando afraid of PDA with Kenneth in Mexico

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, the relationship between Kenneth and Armando has been moving forward. During the last episode, TLC viewers finally got to see them go out on the town together after they reunited.

Kenneth has uprooted his life in Florida to move to Mexico and live with Armando. He gave up a lot for love, as Kenneth had a comfortable life where he was surrounded by family.

The journey to Mexico was a long one and the first day that they went out for lunch, Kenneth seemed very uncomfortable with his surroundings. Now, it’s Armando’s turn to get a bit uncomfortable when the issue of PDA comes up.

Armando scared of public displays of affection

TLC released an interesting clip for the next episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way that showcases Armando and Kenneth out for a walk in their new home town.

Kenneth first asks to hold Armando’s hand and then later says he wants to kiss him, but Armando is very hesitant to do anything within the eyesight of other people in the town.

“I know from my past visits to Mexico to see Armando, he does not like any kind of PDA, but I moved here, this is our life now, and I know I’m planning on asking him very soon to marry me,” Kenneth said in an interview as the couple is shown walking through town.

Speaking to Armando on their walk, Kenneth said, “Right now I know that there’s a lot of people around, but I would kiss you. But you won’t let me.”

“Not right now,” Armando nervously says as he looks around. “Oh, you just don’t know if like these guys saw us kiss…”

The conversation continues and it shows that this is certainly an issue that will need to be addressed between the couple, as Kenneth is far more outgoing and Armando is quite reserved.

Check out the full clip below and see how Kenneth glowingly speaks about Armando, despite the lack of PDA with him.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2

The newest episode of the show is one that viewers do not want to miss. In addition to visiting Kenneth and Armando again, the show is going to show Melyza grilling Tim about his cheating.

The episode is also going to show Brittany and Yazan seeking an ally and a segment between Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee where the translator misinterprets what Jihoon is saying and shocks Deavan completely.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.