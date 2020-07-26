90 Day Fiance: Watch Melyza get answers from Tim about his cheating

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is going to dive into the reason that Melyza is still upset with Tim. The new couple to the world of 90 Day Fiance has been experiencing some troubles since Tim cheated on Melyza.

During the last episode, Melyza was finally introduced after the show spent several weeks showing off Tim and exploring his end of the relationship. Now, Tim and Melyza will have some difficult conversations in Colombia.

Melyza wants answers from Tim about his cheating

Ahead of the new episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, TLC has released a very dramatic clip where Melyza shows viewers that she means business.

As Melyza and Tim are out on the town, the clip shows part of a conversation that Melyza wants to have about Tim’s past.

“So, you know, I hate to bring it up and just talk so much about the past, I guess,” Melyza states with a serious look on her face. “But I kind of, like, still have some questions about what happened.”

Tim can be seen acting very uncomfortable at the table and it is clear to anyone watching what topic Melyza is about to broach with her boyfriend.

Melyza continues by saying, “You know, about like this girl that you were with.”

Tim starts to explain more about the cheating. “I mean, you know it was someone that I worked with. First, it started as just friendly conversation. And then friendly conversation turned into flirting and texting back and forth.”

The conversation continues from there, with Tim looking very uncomfortable as he explains everything and Melyza looking like she is both disgusted and angry as she learns more details about the encounter.

Take a look at the video below and watch as Tim tries to tell his side of the story and Melyza asks all the questions that she wants to be answered.

More on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

The new episode of the show is going to include a bit of drama from Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee as well. As the couple tries to use a translator in their relationship as a crutch, again, the translator relays the wrong message from Jihoon. That message won’t sit well with Deavan.

Elsewhere during the July 27 episode, Ari’s mom will be on the offensive, Brittany and Yazan look for an ally, and that trip into town for Kenneth and Armando has the couple worried about the future.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.