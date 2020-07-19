90 Day Fiance: Melyza introduced on The Other Way as she recounts meeting Tim

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, it’s time for Melyza to be introduced. She is dating Tim, but he is the one who has been featured in segments so far this season.

Now, it’s time to learn about Melyza, including how she met Tim and why she jumped into this relationship with both feet. As has been hinted at, though, she now has some reservations.

Melyza and Tim on 90 Day Fiance

A new clip for the upcoming episode of The Other Way has been released by TLC in order to give some background on Melyza. As we previously reported, Tim is from Dallas, Texas and Melyza is from Colombia. They are a brand new couple to the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

This could have been a couple taking part in the flagship 90 Day Fiance series, but Tim made a pretty big mistake in the relationship, leading to Melyza having no interest in living in the United States for the rest of her life.

Tim cheated on Melyza, putting the relationship in jeopardy. Now, in order to prove his love for Melyza, Tim is taking the steps to move to Colombia and live happily ever after with Melyza.

TLC presents Melyza on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Below is the new clip that TLC has released for the July 20 episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. In it, Melyza speaks for herself and provides a background story for a cast member we have only known through Tim’s words thus far.

She starts out the video by saying, “When I was 20, I decided to live in the United States because I wanted to be an au pair. I wanted to learn English, and I wanted to live by myself, and be more independent.”

After expressing that she wasn’t looking for a relationship, she begins to tell her side of the tale about when she met Tim and how things developed from there.

“I don’t have a type, but, white boys was not something that I was looking for necessarily,” Melyza states as many photos of her and Tim are shown on the screen in a bit of a montage of their relationship.

Take a look at the full video below to get to know Melyza a bit better and to see what else she has to say about her continuing relationship with Tim.

It will be good to finally put a face to Melyza and to have here share screentime with Tim, as we have only heard about their relationship from him. There is a lot of ground to cover here, especially when it comes to the distrust that Melyza may now feel for Tim.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.