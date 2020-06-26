90 Day Fiance: Tim and Melyza introduced as new couple on The Other Way

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Tim and Melyza are about to be introduced as the new couple this season.

Through the first four episodes of Season 2, a lot of the screen time has been dominated by couples that were also showcased on Season 1.

Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee are one of those returning couples, with Deavan moving from the United States and Jihoon trying to get a place for them to live in South Korea.

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh have also returned, with the last episode of The Other Way doing a full segment on their new home in India, getting blessed by a cow.

Now, it’s time to put a new couple in the mix, and TLC is giving some background on the pair as they get closer to their national television debut.

Tim and Melyza on 90 Day Fiance

Tim is from Iowa and Melyza is from Columbia. In a new clip released by TLC, Tim speaks about how their relationship got started.

“[The] first night I met Melyza, I was hanging out in a bar that I worked at in college,” Tim begins. “I wasn’t the only guy trying to get her attention. The other guys were trying to spit their game and I have none. I’m just incredibly goofy. But I think it’s those qualities that eventually won her over.”

When speaking about Melyza, Tim didn’t hold back when describing her. He stated, “Melyza is absolutely gorgeous. Her legs just go on for days. She’s got a really nice butt. I feel like I’m getting really hot.”

In the clip below, we also get to see Tim taking his cat for a walk.

That’s not something that TLC viewers get to see very often on the show and it seems to go about as well when most people try to walk their cats.

Tim moving to Columbia to live with Melyza

It’s not a spoiler to reveal that the story of this couple is revolving around Tim moving to Columbia to be with Melyza. He fell in love with her while she was working as an au pair (international-based nanny) in Iowa.

Shortly after they met, she had to move to Boston for another job, but the relationship kept ongoing. Then, she had to return to Columbia to “finish her studies.”

The show picks up as the couple continues to date online.

The clip above does a good job of teasing TLC viewers with what will take place between them as new episodes of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way continue to air this summer.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.