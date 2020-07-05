90 Day Fiance: Tim cheated on Melyza, packs for Colombia to prove his love

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Tim and Melyza have finally been introduced. Tim currently lives in Texas and is preparing for a move to Colombia to be with Melyza.

The plan had been for Melyza to move to the United States, but shortly before the couple was to be united, Tim cheated on her. That created a situation where she no longer felt comfortable making the move to a new country.

During the last episode of the show, Tim was shown speaking to family and friends about what had happened. It wasn’t taken very well when he announced that he had cheated on the woman that he planned to marry.

During one of the segments, TLC viewers also got to see Tim’s emotional support cat. His cat gets taken around on a leash and appears to be pampered all of the time. Will the cat be accepting of the move to another country?

Tim packs for Colombia move on 90 Day Fiance

TLC teased it perfectly when the network stated that Tim is “packing his bags while unpacking his (emotional) baggage” in the clip from the upcoming episode.

Shared below, Tim is shown spending some time with his mom as she helps him get his suitcases ready for the long trip to Colombia. It’s only a matter of time, now, until Tim joins Melyza in Colombia.

“This is crazy. I can’t believe you’re really doing this,” Tim’s mom says to him as they pack. After he responds, she says “I’m excited for you. I’m nervous for you. It’s hard being together. You know, first couple years are great, but then reality sets in and you have to work through that stuff.”

After his mom speaks, Tim talks to the camera more about what led up to him cheating on her, revealing just how Melyza ended up finding out about what he had done to harm the relationship.

Take a look at the full clip below to see a segment that will be presented on an upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2

Five episodes from the new season of the show have aired so far on TLC. Episode 6 is scheduled for Monday, July 6, with Tim and Melyza being just one of the couples that are going to have some screentime.

It’s also time to catch up with Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh. When we last saw them, Jenny was shocked to see her new home, not just because of the state of the building, but because there was a cow there to bless it.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.