Armando on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way opens up about tragic auto accident that killed his wife, unborn baby

Kenneth and Armando are already becoming fan favorites after their debut on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

They are the first male same-sex couple in the history of the franchise and with Kenneth moving to Mexico, where the population doesn’t tend to be as open-minded as many places in the U.S., there’s plenty of story to tell.

But there’s another story that 90 Day Fiance fans are learning about Armando’s late wife and the tragic way in which she died.

Armando’s wife died in a car accident

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Armando has already explained that his wife, whom he was separated from at the time, died in a car accident that left him a widower and the only parent alive to take care of his young daughter.

What he didn’t talk about on the show was how the car accident happened.

However, the story made the local news so there are plenty of articles about the death of Armando’s wife that are starting to circulate, making it impossible for him to ignore.

So when details about the accident surfaced, Armando decided to be proactive and spoke out about losing the mother of his child in the most haunting way possible.

The details of Armando’s estranged wife’s accident are shocking and tragic

It turns out that he was there when she got in a car accident because Armando’s wife died while angrily trying to run him down.

He explained that after the pair had separated, they were working on trying to become friends again. After all, they had a young daughter to co-parent. Armando said in his message that his wife was dealing with anger issues, which was a part of the reason they were separated.

On the night that she died, he explained that they had an argument and he left, believing that it was better to go back to his home and deal with their argument later.

Unfortunately, she didn’t just let him go. Instead, Armando said that his wife chased after him, striking his car twice with her own. By the time he realized who was chasing after him, he said that his wife had lost control of the car and it crashed.

The wreck didn’t just kill Armando’s estranged wife. It also killed their unborn child, as she was seven months pregnant at the time.

In his emotional message, Armando shared that he didn’t explain the details of what happened on the show but that there are news articles about the tragedy online and he’s getting questions about it from 90 Day Fiance fans. That is why he chose to address what truly happened.

Hopefully, fans of the TLC show can understand how traumatic all of this has been for him and for his daughter.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.