90 Day Fiance: Sumit wins in court but his parents are still holding out about Jenny

It’s been struggle after struggle in the relationship between Sumit Singh and Jenny Slatten on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Jenny left everything in the United States for the second time to be with the man she loves in India.

From his ex-wife pursuing criminal charges to a $20,000 debt to his father, Sumit’s divorce has cost him a lot. His ex accused him of mental and physical torture and had she not dropped the charges, that could have had major consequences.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She was also asking for $500 per month in spousal support – something he definitely couldn’t afford. Jenny has been counting the days until his divorce finalized so they could finally start making wedding plans.

Time is running out on Jenny’s visa and if the couple doesn’t wed soon, she’ll be forced to go back to the United States.

Sumit jumped through one hurdle

Although his criminal cases were dropped, the struggle continues because of Sumit’s parents.

Sumit’s father had to gather the heavy sum it took to get him off the hook with his in-laws. It wasn’t easy, he reached out to friends, relatives and borrowed some money from the bank.

He was there to celebrate the finalization of his divorce but isn’t on team Jenny either.

Sumit works few hours and his father doesn’t agree with his son depending on Jenny so heavily.

The hardest is yet to come for Jenny and Sumit

Jenny’s age continues to be a factor for his parents as far as accepting their relationship.

“You’re going to make a relationship with that lady who is elder to your father and elder to your mother? You don’t think that’s bad?” his father scolds.

Sumit brings up that he already tried marrying someone his age and reminds his father how that went.

He also tries to explain to his father that Jenny has supported in all aspects of his life – from emotional to financial, she’s had his back.

His father accuses him of not being able to live without her support.

If it was up to him, Sumit would not be marrying Jenny.

He goes on to threaten his son that he will do whatever he can to prevent the marriage.

He vows to block the marriage to the fullest of his ability, going as far as using the legal system to dismiss the marriage.

Do you think Jenny and Sumit will actually tie the knot or will she be forced to come back to the US for the third time?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.