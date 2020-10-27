90 Day Fiance: Sumit off the hook after wife drops case, no spousal support should make Jenny happy

Sumit and Jenny are one step closer to their happily ever after in the recent episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

The 32-year-old reality TV star faced his wife in court after he had criminal charges levied against him. He was accused of mental and physical torture during their tumultuous marriage which he claimed left him suicidal.

In the bitter divorce, Sumit revealed his wife also demanded $500 in spousal support. He denied all the charges against him and battled it out in court for about five hours.

“My wife is doing all this just to hurt me,” Sumit told the cameras during 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, “I hope the judge will pull all the charges, if not, I’m really screwed.”

TLC revealed that Sumit’s wife and father-in-law withdrew their claims of abuse, which led the judge preceding over the case to drop all the criminal charges against him. Sumit delivered the good news to Jenny after celebrating the news with his friend who drove him to the courtroom.

The 61-year-old reality TV star left her daughters and grandkids to be with Sumit in India. Although 90 Day Fiance fans praise the couple for their authentic love, many wonder if it’s realistic for them to be together considering all the obstacles getting in their way.

Sumit is still technically married

Sumit has only paid half of the spousal fee and cannot get divorced until he settles the payment. It is unclear how the couple is going to come up with $10,000 to proceed with the divorce.

Furthermore, Sumit’s mother declared that she will never accept Jenny due to the age gap and demanded that her son forgets about her. His father added that the relationship was “downright odd.” However, the New Delhi resident said he will not give up on his parents or Jenny.

In the opening scene of the Sunday night episode, Jenny and Sumit make love for the first time with the 32-year-old admitting that he enjoys being dominated. After the 61-year-old praised her boyfriend for defending their relationship, she offered him a promise ring, which he reluctantly rejected.

Although Jenny was upset, Sumit explained that India has a ring ceremony and they probably cannot get engaged while he is still technically married.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.