90 Day Fiance: Sumit heads to court for a face-off with his wife

It’s been a long journey for 90 Day Fiance star Sumit Singh as he tries to navigate his divorce from his first wife.

In the new sneak peek of the next 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way episode, Sumit makes his way to court to defend himself against allegations made by his wife.

Sumit is stressed over the accusations made by his wife

While viewers don’t know the full extent of the accusations made by Sumit’s wife, it has been rumored that her claims include physical abuse that she suffered throughout their marriage.

He is also contesting the spousal support that she is requesting.

Sumit’s friend, Rohit, offered to drive Sumit to court. On their way there, Sumit confided in his friend about the stress he’s under.

“I wasn’t able to sleep very well last night,” Sumit said.

“All the tensions and all, it’s like hell for me,” he continued. “I’m having bad dreams about, like, what’s going to happen.”

Rohit then responds that this may be Sumit’s court case, but it even makes him tense.

Sumit wonders why his in-laws have filed this case against him

Sumit also can’t seem to understand why his in-laws would want to do this to him.

“Are they okay with everything, or why they just filed this case?” Sumit questioned.

“I don’t know what they are up to, but this day is going to decide how I’m gonna proceed further. Whether I need to go further with more court proceedings.”

“It is very stressful,” Sumit concedes. “My wife is doing all this just to hurt me, and I hope the judge will pull all the charges.”

He continues, “If not, then I’m really screwed.”

Fans imagine that it has something to do with his scandalous relationship with Jenny Slatten. The drama surrounding their relationship has been a wild ride from the beginning.

Sumit and Jenny are still trying to make their relationship work, but Jenny is getting frustrated

Since Jenny has moved back to India to be with Sumit, the couple has faced significant roadblocks; one of them being Sumit’s parents.

Fans watched as Sumit sat down with his parents and told them about how hard it has been for him. He even admitted that while he was married, he wanted to commit suicide.

His parents were clearly devastated hearing this from their son, especially after it is revealed that Sumit’s arranged marriage was his father’s idea in the first place.

He explained to them that he loves Jenny very much and that it hurts him to know that his parents care more about what society thinks than the happiness of their son.

Sumit now says that although it was tough, he knows that his parents will “never turn their back” on him.

Hopefully, Sumit will make it through his court case unscathed and he and Jenny can be that much closer to their happily ever after.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.