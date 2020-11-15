90 Day Fiance: Ariela is at odds with Biniyam’s sister, her parents express shock that she baptized baby Avi

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star, Ariela Weinberg, has found herself in a tough situation once again. This time over the decision of whether or not to baptize her son, Aviel, that she shares with Biniyam Shibre.

Ariela’s move to Ethiopia was overwhelming for her. And that was just the beginning. She then faced a traumatic c-section birth for the couple’s son, Aviel, and had to navigate the difficult waters of whether or not to circumcise him.

In the latest episode, Ariela is forced to tell her visiting parents about her decision to baptize the baby when she is outed by Biniyam’s sisters. To say her parents are shocked at the news is an understatement.

Ariela explains her decision to baptize Aviel

Ariela’s mother, Janice, broaches the subject by asking if she and Biniyam have discussed how they plan to raise the baby since they come from different faiths.

As Janice explains that it was difficult for her when Ariela was born since her own parents insisted that Ariela be baptized, she wanted to know what the couple had decided.

One of Biniyam’s sisters responds saying, “We’re happy the baby is baptize…”

At this point, Ariela cuts in frantically stating, “I didn’t tell them yet. I was about to tell them.”

When Janice asks what exactly it is that Ariela wants to tell them, she explains that Biniyam expressed how important it is to him and their family that the baby be baptized.

“So, I justified it to myself that they’re just going to put him in some water,” she said. “I just don’t want to analyze it too much.”

Finally understanding what Ariela is trying to tell them, Janice says, “When you baptize them, they’re baptized into that faith usually.”

In a confessional with producers, Ariela’s father then says, “Being told that Avi is going to be baptized is a true shock. But I thought, having spoken to Ari[ela], that Avi would be brought up Jewish.”

“I think she’s being forced upon,” he continued. “It certainly would not have come from her.”

The conversation gets tense between Ariela and Biniyam’s sisters

After her parents express their shock, Ariela shares, “He [Biniyam] came to me basically crying, asked me ‘please this is so important for me.'”

When Biniyam agreed with her on the importance of baptism, Ariela then pointed to his sisters and said, “Honestly, I don’t know if it’s that important for you [Biniyam]. I feel like it’s you guys who really put pressure on him…”

In quick defense, Biniyam’s sister responds, “Of course. This is important. This is our religion. He must [be] baptized in also our culture.”

She then asked Ariela, “You changed your mind? For the baby, it is [a] must.”

Ariela says that she agreed to let Biniyam baptize the baby, but that isn’t enough for his sisters.

“If you don’t baptize, the baby goes straight to hell,” says his other sister.

“I don’t like this idea of hell. If you’re bad, you’re going to hell. That’s really important, I don’t want hell in his life,” Ariela responds.

She then says directly to Biniyam, “I told you if I catch you doing that, that would be one of the reasons that I really would leave.”

When one of Biniyam’s sister then accuses Ariela of sounding like his ex, she asks him, “You’re going to let your sisters talk to me like this?”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.