Ariela and Biniyam introduce son Aviel after traumatic birth on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way — See pics

On Sunday’s 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way episode, Ariela Weinberg and her Ethiopian beau, Biniyam Shibre, showed up at the Addis Ababa-based gynecologist’s office for a routine examination.

While on her table, the doctor discovered Ariela’s baby was breech. Because of this, the physician said the little boy would need to be delivered immediately by emergency C-section.

This was a very scary situation for both new parents, not only due to the pregnancy complications but also because the mom-to-be had not yet reached her due date.

How did 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s Ariela and Bini meet?

The 28-year-old blonde from New Jersey discovered she was pregnant after meeting and falling in love with 29-year-old Biniyam in his home country.

Recently divorced, this reality show star had been on a trip around the world while searching for new meaning in her life when she found that special someone again with Bini in Ethiopia.

Once there, Ariela stayed in his country for a few months before she went back to the U.S.

This return to her home country didn’t last long.

At about six months pregnant, she headed back to Africa to be by her new beau’s side. After all, the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way cast member was going to have their baby.

Ariela planned to be in Ethiopia for the birth, but she also planned to have her mother there to help her during this special time in her life.

Sadly, that situation was not meant to be.

Just before the very frightened American was wheeled in for surgery in Addis Ababa, Ariela made a last-minute call to her mom to tell her what was happening.

Then, before she could be put under for the operation that would produce her baby, a very nervous Ariela needed to calm down. She received medication that helped with that prior to undergoing her C-section that produced the arrival of Aviel Biniyam, who his parents nicknamed Avi.

Although Ariela and Bini were not allowed to introduce their baby boy before their 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way birth episode aired per their contract with TLC, they did disclose the secret situation and how it was going since giving birth with one source shortly before the show went live.

“Our little Avi is doing great. He is the happiest kid I have ever met,” Weinberg told Us Weekly about her newborn.

She called this past year “crazy” since she had been on television and in full view for “all the world to see.”

After that, she provided a sneak peek into the future as Ariela promised her time on camera was going to continue to unfold in surprising ways.

“Honestly, our story is just going to get even crazier,” Ariela said.

Then, the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star said, “Since Avi was born there have been no dull moments. You will see how we navigate being parents, and how our relationship grows over time.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.