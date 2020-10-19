Larissa Lima reacts to 90 Day Fiance fans who freaked out over her booty pic

On camera, former 90 Day Fiance star Larissa Lima paused during a jog this past week in the Colorado Springs woods near where she and her American boyfriend, Eric Nichols, live. The Brazilian-born brunette had been running forward while putting her freshly purchased butt in full view.

Larissa was showing off her newly enhanced booty gained during her latest round of plastic surgeries which reportedly cost a whopping $72,000 in total.

For the racy shoot, she wore an extremely abbreviated sports top in white and a pair of skimpy designer thongs.

She also had on something black under her very round and voluptuous booty. The garment turned out to be short running shorts, which she originally wore over her Calvin Klein underwear, but since Larissa was showing off her new butt, she had pulled them down to emphasize the artistry that came from her latest plastic surgery procedure.

Larrisa’s haters go on the attack

The 90 Day Fiance alum’s sexy outfit was widely commented on by outspoken critics who perceived her garb to be seriously outrageous, and not in a good way.

Instead of taking offense, though, the former reality star posted a still image from the video on her official Instagram page.

However, after Larissa received serious flack for her latest risque appearance, she reacted to the negativity in her own unique way. The sultry South American did so via a clip posted by IGTV, as seen below.

In the video, the former 90 Day Fiance star talked about her booty and the offending video.

“Yes, lovely followers, a butt stopped a girl’s Instagram,” Larissa stated while speaking into a makeup brush that she was using as a handheld microphone, mimicking a chat show host.

“People give her death threats, offended her mother, her daughter, until her last generation because [of] her butt,” she continued.

“Yes, they have high standards of morals and they cannot see a butt Instagram,” she added.

She then ended her parody by stating, “Oh my gosh! What do you guys think about the famous case of a butt [picture] on Instagram?”

Then she invited naysayers to contact her by whatever means possible.

Larissa was let go from 90 Day Fiance

Larissa was fired from 90 Day Fiance after showing up on the CamSoda adult entertainment site while rocking sexy lingerie.

After that, Larissa was briefly forced into custody by ICE.

She explained both situations in the following statement:

“Dear Friends and Followers… I’m no longer a cast member of the show 90 Day Fiance… Because of my show with CamSoda, I was released from my contract with TLC by phone the day before ICE arrested me,” she wrote.

“I will continue producing content for my official channels on Instagram, OnlyFans, and Youtube. Thanks for your understanding, love, and attention,” she added.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.