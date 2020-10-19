Melyza tells Tim she slept with someone else and 90 Day Fiance fans take aim

Tim “Cheesesteak” Clarkson has been making his infidelities up to his Colombian girlfriend, Melyza Zeta, by dropping everything and moving to her home country to show his dedication to their relationship.

The midseason finale ended with Melyza needing to come clean with her own secrets.

Now that 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is back, viewers find out Melyza isn’t so innocent herself.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Her secret was revealed

Melyza asks Tim, “I’m kinda curious to know if you have maybe seen other people? Like, you know, when we were having problems.”

To be honest with her, Tim lets her know there has been some light flirtation at work but nothing serious. This hits a soft spot because Tim had previously cheated on Melyza with someone from work.

Tim turns the table on her and asks, “So you haven’t seen anybody this entire time that we haven’t been together?”

She simply said, “I didn’t say that.”

Read More Mother Debbie and Colt Johnson throw shade at Larissa Lima during thankful moment

She reveals she was seeing someone casually, and she was introduced to him by a friend.

Although Melyza isn’t seeing him anymore, it’s only been a month since they’ve stopped talking. When Tim presses her for details, she feels he doesn’t need to know since they weren’t together at the time.

She stands by the fact that Tim cheating on her was a completely different situation. He thinks that’s “bulls***” but she doesn’t care.

She claims that she truly didn’t think she would ever see him again when she left the states, and all she wanted to do was move on. However, in Tim’s opinion, they were still together, and it wasn’t the clean break she’s trying to portray.

Viewers were shocked

It’s been redemption season for Tim since he arrived in Colombia, and viewers were shocked to find out that Melyza has had her own indiscretions.

So basically Melyza pulled a Tim on Tim 🥴 and got the nerve to be walking around hurt #90DayFiance #TheOtherWay #90dayfiancetheotherway pic.twitter.com/zNJGUTJGYh — Keys 👑💄💅🏾 (@miss_brown84) October 12, 2020

To get the fresh start that the couple was looking for, it was important for Melyza to come clean.

It’s safe to say Tim was devastated by the news of Melyza with someone else.

Although 90 Day Fiance fans aren’t sold on Tim, Melyza is looking very hypocritical. Ultimately, this couple has a long road to building trust again.

Do you think Melyza told Tim her secret to be honest or to get back at him for hurting her?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.