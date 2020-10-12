90 Day Fiance fans call Melyza out after learning her ‘secret — How can she be mad at Tim?

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars Melyza Zeta and Tim Clarkson’s relationship issues stem from his infidelity.

The midseason premiere revealed the Colombian’s anticipated secret, and 90 Day Fiance fans were quick to call out her hypocrisy.

The 29-year-old revealed that she had an affair of her own, adding “we never discussed if we were seeing other people.”

This revelation comes following Tim’s apology tour as 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans watch the American cry as he confessed his infidelity to Melyza’s parents.

The couple met when they were both living in Iowa, where she worked as an au-pair. The couple decided to maintain a long-distance relationship until she eventually joined him in Texas.

However, they put their plans on hold after Tim had an affair with a co-worker. He then embarked on a journey to Colombia to save their relationship.

Melyza admits to sleeping with other people

“I haven’t been completely honest with him,” she admitted in a conversation with her two friends. When a friend asked her how she added, “he doesn’t know that I started relationships with other people.”

Melyza was speaking Spanish. The TLC translation was “relationships,” implying there may be more than one person.

The Colombian claimed she slept with someone else while she was broken up with Tim, and the relationship “wasn’t serious” but “mostly sexual.”

During the episode, Melyza said she feels guilty and admitted the 90 Day Fiancé couple never discussed if they stopped being exclusive.

Adding to the confusion, Melyza claimed that it was her right to keep the secret but would confess, so there aren’t any more secrets as they attempt to restore the relationship.

As fans may recall, Melyza slammed Tim for keeping a secret about not leaving his job in America.

90 Day Fiance fans pointed out Melyza keeping a secret while forcing Tim to apologize for his actions.

“We can all agree he was wrong for cheating,” one fan declared adding, “but allowing him to move halfway across the freaking planet in hopes of legitimately trying to fix sh*t without being truthful? That’s WAY worse IMO. Very immature Melyza!!!”

Tim demands answers from Melyza

In a sneak peek of the next episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, it appears Melyza wasn’t so forthcoming as Tim demands to know if she slept with someone else.

The show also teases Tim and Melyza’s discussion with their respective mothers about their relationship as they barely hold on to what they have.

Melyza’s mother encourages her to end the relationship while Tim’s mom asks him if he really wants the relationship. Will Melyza and Tim stay together?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.