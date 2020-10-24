Ariela isn’t comfortable circumcising her son on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans recently watched as Ariela Weinberg and Binyam Shibre welcomed their baby boy into the world.

Ariela, who moved to Ethiopia to be with Biniyam, has had a tough time adjusting to the country and the culture. The arrival of their new bundle of joy, Aviel, certainly doesn’t help the situation.

And, in a recent episode, Ariela expressed her concern over having their newborn circumcised.

Ariela wants Aviel to have body autonomy

As the couple arrived at the hospital for the circumcision, Biniyam asked Ariela if she was ready for the procedure.

“I don’t know,” she replied. “I knew he was always going to circumcised but I really feel like I’m taking away a choice for him in his life.”

She continues to explain that this is his body and that he should ultimately decide what he wants to do with it.

When Biniyam then says that this is a good time for the baby to be circumcised because he will endure less trauma and won’t feel so much pain, Ariela expresses her concern.

“Yeah, that’s what you want to think, so think that,” she says.

“What about you?” he asks, “You don’t want it?”

Biniyam tells Ariela that he’ll have the final say

Ariela then says that she isn’t sure that she agrees with the procedure, to which Biniyam responds, “Don’t worry, I’ll decide for you.”

Speaking to producers, Ariela says, “I don’t want him to hate me when he’s older because he says that he thinks I mutilated him or something.”

“So, I don’t feel good about it,” she continued. “But, I know there’s no way (Biniyam) would not let me do this and certain people in my family would not agree with it, so I feel a lot of pressure to do it as well.”

Clearly upset by the entire situation, Ariela goes to the bathroom only to come back and find that they’ve already taken Aviel to prep him for the procedure.

“When someone takes my baby, I want to know what they’re doing with him,” she says.

Ariela is concerned about Aviel’s safety in Ethiopia

Shortly after Aviel’s birth, Ariela explained the immense stress she felt as a new mom.

“I think I’ll be a good mom,” she said. “I think I’m doing an okay job but if you asked me do I know what I’m doing, I have no idea what I’m doing.”

Ariela’s worries intensified as the couple left the hospital. They didn’t have a car seat for Aviel and Ariela felt that the short trip from the hospital back home wouldn’t be safe for the baby.

Ultimately, Ariela insisted that while Biniyam’s friend drove her home from the hospital, Biniyam would have to walk home with the baby.

Biniyam reluctantly agreed in order to prevent a fight. Although he later told producers, “I think walking on foot is more dangerous with the baby. Firstly, I can trip and fall. Secondly, the weather is harsh. If we went with the car I think it would have been more comfortable.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.