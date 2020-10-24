90 Day Fiance: Ariela and Biniyam argue over car seat when it’s time to take baby home

Ariela Weinberg is a first-time mom and she’s still learning about the many differences between living in Africa and America.

Before the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple even leaves the hospital, they are at odds over the safety of baby Avi as Ari just can’t wrap her head around her boyfriend’s plan for how to get them home.

Ariela the new mom

In the latest sneak peek for the upcoming episode of The Other Way, Ariela is holding her newborn son and opens up about being a new mother.

“You know it’s so funny because in order to like take care of another human being you just make it and take it home,” Ari muses while feeding her baby boy. “Nobody checks if you know what you’re doing or anything. It’s so weird.”

Then she begins to question if she’ll be a good mom. “If you ask me do I know what I’m doing, I have no idea what I’m doing!” she told Biniyam.

And being the sweet guy we’ve all grown to love, Biniyam can only reassure Ariela that she “did a good job.”

But he might think she’s doing too good of a job when it comes to keeping their boy safe.

Ariela and Biniyam butt heads over baby seats

As Ariela and Biniyam got ready to take their baby boy home, it dawned on her that they don’t have a car seat.

She asked Biniyam how they were getting home and he calmingly told her that he ordered a car to pick them up. But what about the baby seat? She wanted to know how they would safely get their son home in someone else’s car.

But in Ethiopia, he explained to her, car seats aren’t required. You can basically just travel wherever with the kid in someone’s lap and not get in trouble for it.

Ariela didn’t seem to care about whether or not a kid without a car seat would get them in trouble. She was more interested in the safety of her son.

Biniyam really was not. He explained that it’s a very short drive from the hospital to their home and that their baby would be fine.

He also suggested that Ariela could walk home with the baby if she was really concerned. She quickly corrected him and told Biniyam that HE could walk home with the baby. She would take the car and meet them there.

That sounds fair since she gave birth and Biniyam agreed. Thankfully, they were able to resolve the issue of no car seat pretty easily, but something tells us that there will be more arguments about how to properly parent in Ariela and Biniyam’s future.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.