90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way return means viewers finally meet Ariela and Biniyam’s baby

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way mid-season finale teased Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre, welcoming their baby son.

Season 2, Episode 15 will return on October 11, and the trailer teases a problematic delivery of the couple’s son and more relationship drama.

In 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Ari and Biniyam had their fair share of issues, particularly concerning their living arrangement in Ethiopia.

Biniyam wanted to couple to stay in his cousin’s apartment, which was still under renovation. Ari had doubts he could make their home livable in his proposed timeline of a week.

Ari’s reluctance to settle in Ethiopia led to tension with Biniyam and his family.

In a recent episode after Ariela’s mother returned to the United States, she said the following: “I’m just stressed out. I’m going to be having a baby in, like, 10 weeks. I don’t have any friends here, and my mom left. I feel, like, stuck here.”

The 29-year-old’s first American wife left him, which led to fear that Ariela may leave with their baby son if things don’t work out between them.

It comes as no surprise that fans wonder if the couple is still together.

Ari’s doctor says she needs a C-section

“You are going to deliver by cesarean section, we will not wait,” Ariela’s doctor reveals to her and Biniyam in the mid-season trailer. Ariela asks in response, “So when would I have to have the baby?” To which the doctor replies, “Today.”

Ari, who was reluctant to move to Ethiopia to deliver the baby, says in shock, “What?”

The trailer cuts to the reality TV star in an operating room crying hysterically as she declares, “I’m not ready!”

The trailer, which you can watch below, reveals that Ariela successfully delivered her baby son, although it is not clear whether she had a cesarean.

Her parents return to Ethiopia and are seen holding the baby as Ari clashes with Biniyam’s sisters.

Biniyam sisters demand the baby is baptized

In a previous episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, the couple clashed over their religious differences.

Biniyam said it was important to him that his son is baptized into the Christian faith. However, Ari is Jewish and does not want to convert Christianity.

The freelance writer noted that she is not comfortable with the concept of hell. Further complicating things, it was revealed in a previous episode that Ariela must also get baptized with the couple’s baby.

As the trailer teases the decline of Ari and Biniyam’s relationship, his sisters confront her about the baby’s baptism.

“If you don’t baptize, the baby goes straight to hell,” Biniyam’s sisters declared. As Ari calls out her boyfriend for not defending her, one of his sisters adds, “You act like his ex now, I swear.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way will returns to TLC on Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. ET.