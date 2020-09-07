90 Day Fiance Spoilers: Are Ariela and Biniyam still together and living in Ethiopia?

As the daughter of a cardiologist father and retired nurse, Ariela Weinberg probably never thought she would be giving birth in a place that didn’t have epidurals.

Ariela fell in love with Biniyam Shibre while traveling through Ethiopia. After dating for only three months, the couple found out they were expecting their first child together. Their journey is being documented on this season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

This baby will be Biniyam’s second child- he was previously married to another American woman. He and his ex-wife are currently not on speaking terms, but he has denied her allegations that he was unfaithful in the relationship.

Biniyam’s ex moved back to America with their son, and as a result, Biniyam hasn’t been able to be a part of his child’s life. Ari was determined to not let him feel that heartbreak with their child, which led to her decision to make the move to Ethiopia.

She wasn’t sold on living in Ethiopia

Moving to Ethiopia meant living in simpler conditions than Ariela was accustomed too.

Biniyam showed her multiple apartments, but none of them were up to her and her mother Janice’s standards.

Because Biniyam works a number of odd jobs-including dancing with his ex at a nightclub – Ariela’s mother had serious doubts that Biniyam would be able to provide for Ari and the baby.

After her mother left back to the US, Ari’s nerves really hit and she questioned whether she could really have her child in Ethiopia.

The couple also clashed over religion. Rasing his child Christian Orthodox is important to Biniyam, but Ariela has expressed that she wants to raise her child Jewish, the way she was raised. Unfortunately, a priest at Biniyam’s church told the couple that Ariela had to convert for the baby to be baptized, a sacrifice she was unwilling to make.

Are Ariela and Biniyam still together?

In the preview for the second part of the season, Ariela is shown squeezing Biniyam’s hand tearfully telling him how she wasn’t ready to deliver their baby. Fans have wondered ever since whether the two are still living together in Ethiopia with their baby.

Ariela took to her Instagram to answer questions regarding her relationship, but because the season isn’t over, she can only say certain things to stay within her contractual obligations.

Ari’s lips are sealed on whether she and Bini made it work. She couldn’t give away any major details, she did hint at a happy ending with Biniyam.

She also let fans know that the baby is doing well. So while we can’t be sure whether these two ended up happy in Ethiopia, Ari has reassured us that she and the baby are happy.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way returns Sunday, October 11 at 8/7c on TLC.