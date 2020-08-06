Ariela defends Biniyam and his dance partner after 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Ariela Weinberg is coming to her man’s defense after getting backlash from the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

The pregnant 28-year-old is currently in her boyfriend’s home country of Ethiopia where she plans to deliver their baby.

Meanwhile, Ariela’s mom Janice– who is also in Ethiopia for a short stint– is very concerned about Biniyam’s ability to care for her daughter and grandchild.

Despite her doubts, Biniyam is determined to prove that his job as a dancer will be enough to financially sustain his family.

During the latest episode, Ariela and Janice headed off to a nightclub to watch him perform.

However, the talented dancer had viewers up in arms when they saw his dance partner. She was not only stunning (and an amazing dancer) but she was also Bini’s ex-girlfriend.

Fans are shocked by Biniyam’s dance routine

Ariela and Janice got a lot more than they bargained for during the raunchy performance between the Ethiopia native and his ex.

And while the Jersey girl didn’t seem too concerned about the chemistry between the former lovers, her mom certainly had something to say about it.

Janice pointed out how beautiful Biniyam’s dance partner was and noted that they had a lot of chemistry while dancing.

And Janice wasn’t the only one- viewers took to social media to share their ideas about the situation as well.

“Love the dance scene,”said one viewer. “But Ari I couldn’t be you, because if it was my man, I would have stood up grab him and brought him home!”

“I just can’t even imagine my significant other being so close to another women as his job,” stated one IG user. “I hope he finds another job she’s too sweet to have to be worried about him like that.”

Binyam taking mama and Ari to his job and drumming on his Exes Ass in their face was probably the worst Idea he could have had 😂😂 oo Binyam #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway pic.twitter.com/24zdrpvvRS — Ruelle_33 (@33Ruelle) August 4, 2020

Ariela defends Biniyam

After the episode aired, Ariela defended her decision to trust Biniyam and not concern herself about his ex.

She shared a series of posts on Instagram saying in part, “His dance partner is definitely cute, flexible, amazingly talented. Am I the jackass for being okay with this?”

“How do you stand in the way of someone’s talent?” she continued.

In the post, Ariela also shared that she can’t wait for viewers to see next week’s episode, so there might be more to the story that we just haven’t seen yet. It is reality TV, after all.

Ariela also shared some thoughts about relationships on Instagram.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.