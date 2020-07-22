Ariela reveals truth about ‘self-inflicted’ arm scars, promises to elaborate in upcoming video

Ariela is getting a taste of what it’s like to be on a reality show as the newest cast member on 90 Day Fiance:The Other Way.

The 28-year-old is featured on Season 2 of the show along with her Ethiopian boyfriend Biniyam.

We’ve been watching their relationship play out as a pregnant Ariela packs up and leaves her family behind in the US to go to Ethiopia.

The couple’s storyline will continue to play out on TLC, but now that the New Jersey native is in the public eye she’s quickly learning that you can’t hide anything from viewers.

It seems that eagle-eyed fans have noticed some scars on Ariela’s arms and now she’s coming forward to give an explanation.

Ariela talks about self-inflicted scars

Ariela recently took to Instagram to address the comments and questions regarding the scars seen on her arms.

The reality TV newbie shared a long message to IG stories saying in part, “Yes they are self-inflicted.”

She also shared a bit of information about when and how the scars came to be, “I had tumultuous adolescence as so many others had.” She continued saying, “I could not find peace with myself nor the world I was living in. And this was my answer at the time.”

Before ending her message, the 90 Day Fiance cast member made one thing very clear.

“This is the truth of my life and I am not ashamed,” she said.

She also promised to make a video and elaborate on it more.

Ariela’s back story

Since Ariela is new to the show, we know very little about her personal life.

We learned early on that she is an avid traveler, which is how she met her boyfriend Biniyam.

The freelance writer also shared that she is a divorcee, after being married for ten years.

Much like her current boyfriend, Ariela met her ex-husband during one of her trips to Argentina.

She was only 17 years old at the time and was living in the country for two years when they met and fell in love.

However, she wanted to return to the US, so they got married and he moved to the States with her.

After seven years, things turned sour and they separated. A few years later, the divorce was final.

Now Ariela has a new love in her life and a baby on the way, and we’ll see how her story plays out as time goes by.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.