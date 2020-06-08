Ariela and Biniyam: Here’s what we know about this 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple

Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way will premiere tonight and it promises to be a good one. Among the new cast members joining the series are Ariela, a 28-year-old divorcee from New Jersey, and Biniyam, her 29-year-old partner.

After the two had dated for only three months, Ariela found out that she was pregnant. She decided to move to Biniyam’s home country of Ethiopia so they could raise their family together.

Ariela will likely face struggles from the move. She’ll need to learn a new culture and language without the support of the friends and family she’ll have to leave behind.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

In addition, Ariela and Biniyam will have to navigate all of the life changes that come with becoming parents and living together as a new couple.

Fans got a sneak peek of the couple on Instagram

Viewers got their first glimpse at the couple through a teaser released ahead of tonight’s season premiere. In the video, Ariela speaks about her relationship with Biniyam.

Ariela says that she wasn’t looking for love after her divorce, but found it with Biniyam. She speaks glowingly about Biniyam, noting that he is a dancer, choreographer, martial artist, and “every other -ist that exists.”

In the preview, Ariela also speaks about becoming pregnant and how she plans to have the baby in Ethiopia. It looks like she is sharing that news with her mother, who understandably seems to have a few concerns about her own baby giving birth in another country.

This couple could be a very interesting addition to the season.

Ariela and Biniyam join five other couples on the show

Ariela and Biniyam’s love story echoes the one between Deavan and Jihoon, who appeared on Season 1 of The Other Way and will be back again for Season 2.

Also returning for a second season are Jenny and Sumit, the couple that caused most of the drama last season. Jenny, who is 30 years older than her boyfriend, moved to India without knowing that Sumit was already married. Despite the deception, the two decided to stay together.

Other new couples joining the show include Kenneth and Armando, the second same-sex couple to appear in the 90 Day franchise; Tim and Melyza, who will try to build a life together in Colombia; and Brittany and Yazan, who will clash over religion and culture in Jordan.

It’s sure to be a fascinating season.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.