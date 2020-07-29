90 Day Fiance: Biniyam denies cheating on ex-wife, pleads to see his son

This season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way brought us Ariela and Biniyam, two soon-to-be parents trying to overcome their cultural differences as Ariela moves to Ethiopia from New Jersey.

Ariela’s decision to move to and deliver her baby in Ethiopia worried her mom Janice, a nurse, but she was reassured when she saw the clean and modern Ethiopian hospital.

Nevertheless, Ari’s mom has her doubts about her daughter’s relationship. Biniyam was married once before to another American woman (who, incidentally, also had a baby with him), but she returned to America and left Biniyam behind.

The previous marriage set off alarm bells for Janice. “You were married to an American and you’re having a baby with another American…I mean, is your plan to come to the United States?” she asked.

Bini denied that he was in the relationship for a green card and said that he didn’t cause the breakup of his marriage, but Janice seemed unconvinced.

Biniyam takes to Instagram

After the last episode, viewers began to wonder whether Biniyam cheated on his ex-wife. He took to Instagram to clear up the rumors.

“I want to say that I loved my exwife and my family. I never cheated on her. I never wanted a divorce,” he posted with a photo of his son.

Biniyam had mentioned that he thought his ex-wife had suspected him of cheating, but he wanted to explain the incident. “The message on my phone was just a hello from an old friend. It was just a reason she needed to leave. I still dont understand what happened. Even though I have a new life I am still confused and still hurt,” he said.

For Biniyam, it seems that the most painful part of the breakup was what it did to his relationship with his son. “Every day I miss my son,” he explained. “I havent seen him for two years. I just want my son. I just need my son.”

What’s next for Ari and Biniyam

Ariela and Biniyam have a tough road ahead. Ari wasn’t pleased with Biniyam’s apartment choices thus far, and Janice doubts that Biniyam can earn enough money to support the family.

Although Ariela is very well-traveled, living in Ethiopia will still be a big adjustment for her. The modern conveniences she’s used to won’t always be readily available, and the effects of culture shock and the language barrier will surely take a toll.

On top of all of that, Biniyam and Ariela will have to navigate parenthood while maintaining their relatively new relationship – a huge undertaking for any couple that is made even more difficult by their unique circumstances.

Whatever happens, TLC cameras will surely be there to capture it.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.