Ariela’s scary c-section and everything else coming after the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way midseason break

From the birth of Ariela and Biniyam’s baby to finding out if Jihoon has been unfaithful to Deavan, the rest of this season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is sure to be full of drama.

While the show is currently on hiatus, TLC has released a sneak peak of what is to come when the show returns this October.

Ariela and Biniyam have their baby

Ariela Weinberg and boyfriend Biniyam Shibre’s relationship was kicked into high gear when they found out that they were expecting a baby. Ariela made the decision to move to Ethiopia to be with Biniyam and allow him to be present for the birth of their child.

Sign up for our newsletter!

When Ariela first arrived in Ethiopia, she didn’t come alone. Her mother, Janice, a retired nurse, accompanied her to scope out how her daughter would be living. And while neither Janice nor Ariela approved of the apartment, they were satisfied with the clean state of the hospital where Ariela would be having the baby.

In one of the final episodes before the show’s hiatus, Ariela’s mom hopped back on a plane home to the US, leaving Ariela alone with Biniyam for the first time.

Quite quickly, it was clear that Ariela was not prepared to be alone in Ethiopia and struggled with her feelings of loneliness and vulnerability.

The second half of the season will see the birth of their child via c-section, which came as a surprise to the couple and left them little time to prepare. As Ariela is on the operating table awaiting her c-section, she tearfully tells Biniyam, “I’m not ready.”

Cheating allegations plague two couples

From the beginning of the season, viewers were aware that Tim Clarkson had been unfaithful to his girlfriend Melyza Zeta. In fact, the reason he was moving to Columbia was in an attempt to rebuild the trust that he had broken with his cheating ways.

Now it seems that he may not have been the only unfaithful party in their relationship.

“I would like to know if you’ve been having sex with somebody,” he demands to know.

Ultimately, Melyza doesn’t feel like that’s something she needs to disclose. “I don’t think I need to tell you that,” she says.

Over in South Korea, Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee are still at odds with one another, but they’re trying to make it work. Deavan has been teetering between remaining in Korea or moving back to the US since the beginning when she found out that Jihoon had been keeping money from her and not doing his part to take care of their children.

In the sneak peak, Deavan confronts Jihoon about cheating as she tries to understand why their relationship is crumbling.

Family Drama

Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio are continuing to adapt to life as a gay couple in Mexico and it is no walk in the park. Armando’s family has been hesitant to show support for the relationship, and it doesn’t look like that is going to get any easier when the couple make a visit to Armando’s parents.

To make matters more difficult, the couple learns that they’ve been denied a marriage license, taking away all hope that they may be a legally married couple while living in Mexico. As Kenny says, “It’s discouraging.”

Brittany struggles and Yazan receives death threats

It’s no secret that Brittany Banks has struggled to adapt to life in Jordan. The country is more conservative than she was expecting, and Yazan Abo Horira’s parentls are adding consisten pressure for the two to wed. Add in the requirement that Brittany convert to Islam prior to their marriage, and it’s a recipe for disaster.

Now, it seems that Brittany’s free-spirited ways may have larger consequences than she could have imagined.

While viewers don’t know the full story just yet, it’s sure to be serious when Yazan’s father claims, “I swear, tell Yazan, I will be his murderer.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way returns Sunday, October 11 at 8/7c on TLC.