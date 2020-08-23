90 Day Fiance: Ariela and Biniyam hit a major roadblock when it comes to religion

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Ariela and Biniyam are expecting their first child together. And while the pair do seem to get along well, they are at odds when it comes to religion.

Getting their baby baptized is a big deal to Biniyam, who is a Christian and wants his unborn son to be raised that way as well. Ariela is Jewish and while she wants Biniyam to be happy, there’s only so much she’s willing to do.

Ariela and Biniyam consult about their baby’s possible baptism

In the newest 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way sneak peek, we see Ariela and Biniyam speaking with a member of his church. They want to know how they can go about getting their baby baptized if Ariela doesn’t want to convert.

This is an issue many couples face when they don’t share the same faith.

When explaining their situation, Biniyam tells the oriest, “She is pregnant. It’s one of those things that just happened.”

He continued, “What if it so happens that she doesn’t become a Christian but I am still a Christian and we’ve agreed to have the baby baptized? Because I want him to be baptized as a Christian. Can he still be baptized?”

While this is clearly very important to Biniyam, Ariela looks skeptical as she watches the two men converse.

Ariela and Biniyam receive news they didn’t want to hear

The religious leader pulled no punches and told Biniyam right away that their baby “cannot” be baptized as a Christian if his mother is not converted.

He literally tells Biniyam, “Before he can be baptized as a Christian, he must suckle from a Christian breast.”

It turns out that any old breast won’t do and in order for Ariela’s child to be baptized, she must be too. That’s not going to sit well at all.

At least Biniyam tries to break the news nicely but he’s clearly not happy and Ariela can’t seem to believe that Biniyam can’t have his baptized by himself.

In the confessional, Ariela opens up about how this is all making her feel. “My first thought is ‘No way!’ I’ve already given up so much and sacrificed so much to be with Bibi. I feel like he’s asking too much with this.”

Despite Ariela not wanting to convert, Biniyam is told that his only choice is to teach her the religion so that when the baby is born, both mother and baby can be christened. This is very important for Biniyam because he believes it’s the only way his unborn son can go to heaven.

Is that enough to convince Ariela to convert?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.