90 Day Fiance: Biniyam reveals why he fell in love with Ariela

This season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way brought us Ariela and Biniyam, a young, perhaps oddly-matched couple expecting their first child together.

Biniyam, 29, is a Christian Orthodox professional club dancer from Ethiopia. Ariela, 28, is a Jewish globe-trotting freelance writer from New Jersey. Biniyam lost both of his parents as a teenager, while Ari’s parents are very (maybe overly) involved in her life.

Although the two seem to be an odd match superficially, they do have some things in common. Both were previously married- Ari to an Argentine man and Bini to an American woman with whom he has a son.

The pair met when Ari was traveling in Ethiopia, and Ari unexpectedly became pregnant shortly after the two met. She decided to move to Ethiopia so that she and Biniyam could raise their baby together, and the rest is history- or rather, current reality TV fodder.

Many fans have been fascinated by the pair, and Bini opened up his Instagram for questions earlier today. When one fan asked Biniyam why he keeps dating Americans, he explained how he fell in love with Ari.

Biniyam explains love story with Ari

As avid 90 Day fans know, Biniyam’s first wife left Ethiopia with the couple’s son Simon. Biniyam said he was confused by his ex-wife’s departure and denied allegations that he cheated on her.

In a recent Instagram post, Biniyam explained how devastating the breakup was. That wasn’t because of the lost relationship with his ex, but due to the lost relationship with his son. According to Bini, it’s been two years since the last time he saw Simon.

Apparently, Biniyam’s heartbreak over his son was what brought him and Ari together. “I became close with Ari because she wanted to help me reunite with my son,” he explained. “And we fell in love.”

There’s been no word on whether Biniyam has had any success with reuniting with his son, but hopefully, he will be able to see little Simon soon.

In the meantime, Biniyam’s baby with Ari has been born, so the couple is surely busy caring for their little one. We know very little about the new arrival (likely due to TLC non-disclosure agreements), but fans will probably learn more about the Shibre baby in future episodes.

Fans may see the new baby’s birth

At this point in the season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Biniyam, Ariela, and Ari’s mom Janice, a nurse, have toured the Ethiopian hospital where Ari plans to give birth.

The hospital met Janice’s high standards, so the plans for baby Shibre’s arrival in Ethiopia are set. Many past 90 Day births have been documented on the series, so it’s reasonable to expect that Ari’s labor will be as well.

Fans will have to stay tuned to find out how it goes.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.