90 Day Fiance: Biniyam shares how his parents died when he was a child, prepares for life with Ariela

Biniyam and Ariela are a couple on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way this season, and viewers have just started to learn a bit about them.

Ariela is a 28-year-old divorcee from New Jersey. She is pregnant with Biniyam’s baby and has plans to leave the United States to move in with him.

Through the first four episodes of The Other Way Season 2, a lot of Ariela’s backstory has been revealed, including how disappointed her family is by her insistence on giving birth outside of the U.S.

Ariela is all packed and ready to make the biggest move of her life. During upcoming episodes, we will all see how that plays out. But first, we are now going to learn about Biniyam and his background.

Biniyam speaks about losing his parents as a child

TLC just released a new video that introduces Biniyam to the 90 Day Fiance audience. In the video, he speaks a bit about himself and shares a heartbreaking story from his childhood.

“I live with my brother and his wife. In one-bedroom house,” Biniyam explains. “I sleep in the living room. I am the baby. Everybody in my family take care of me because my parents died when I was young.

Biniyam then expounds upon the story of his parents by saying, “I was 13 or 14. I know they both died from illness, but I don’t know how exactly they died. We were all of a sudden left with nothing. But, to get where I am today, I did it all myself.”

Biniyam then gets into all of the jobs that he has, which includes personal training, dancing, and even MMA fighting. It certainly sets up what could be some very interesting segments for him later on during this season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

The full introductory video from TLC is shared below. In it, Biniyam speaks glowingly about Ariel, and it becomes very clear that he has some strong feelings for the mother of his child.

90 Fay Fiance: The Other Way Season 2

Monday nights on TLC, the second season of The Other Way has been playing out. Six couples are getting featured this summer, with two of the pairs returning from Season 1.

As we learn more about Biniyam and Ariela this summer, we will also learn if Jihoon Lee remains untrustworthy to Deavan Clegg and whether or not Sumit Singh continues lying to Jenny Slatten.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.