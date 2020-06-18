90 Day Fiance: Jenny’s friends think Sumit lied about not having sex with his arranged wife

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Jenny Slatten met with her friends before heading back to India to rejoin Sumit Singh.

During an upcoming episode of the show, TLC viewers will get to see that meeting take place and Jenny’s friends have some pointed comments to share about Sumit.

These are the same friends who sat down with Jenny before she moved to India during Season 1 of the show. They warned her about Sumit’s intentions and now they feel that they have been right about him the entire time.

Now, they return to see Jenny off again, and it appears that they are not holding back when it comes to sharing their thoughts on the situation.

Jenny’s friends accuse Sumit of lying

The clip below was released by TLC to garner some interest in the upcoming episode. It covers part of a meal that Jenny sits down to enjoy with her friends.

“I’m moving back to India tomorrow, and before I go, I’m meeting up with my friends, one more time,” Jenny says at the beginning of the clip.

Jenny continues by saying, “Betty and Laurie, I don’t think they ever thought I was going back to India. I think they thought that I was done with Sumit. But, I’ll never be done with Sumit.”

When Jenny brings up the fact that Sumit is getting divorced, the other ladies chime in on their thoughts of him.

First, they spoke to the camera, with one of her friends saying that she felt like she needed to say “I told you so” to Jenny and then notes that this return trip was “a mistake.”

When the chat turns to children and the bedroom, Jenny alludes to Sumit avoiding the woman he had married at all costs. She says, “That’s why there’s no kids.”

One friend says, “Is that what he told you?”

The friends laugh as Jenny tries to tell them that “He didn’t lie. He hated her.”

When speaking just to the camera after Jenny’s statements, her friend says, “I don’t believe that. I mean he’s a young guy and being in bed with another woman… no.”

The conversation goes on from there and it is definitely worth checking out ahead of the new episodes of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Does Sumit have more secrets from Jenny?

If this was a movie script, we might consider all this chatter about Sumit possibly having kids and sleeping with his arranged wife as foreshadowing. Does it all hint that he has more secrets that will be revealed later?

Jenny seems to love Sumit no matter what, even after he lied about his name, who he was, and the fact that he got married to someone else while he was in an online relationship with Jenny.

But is there a breaking point that Jenny would reach? She did just buy him a ring, but his parents really don’t like the age difference here. Is that what could end the relationship? Stay tuned.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.